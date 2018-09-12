This US scientist’s tweets about the all-women crew of her Air India flight are going viral

The passenger took to Twitter to shatter stereotypes about women being at the cockpit. (Source: Cristine Legare) The passenger took to Twitter to shatter stereotypes about women being at the cockpit. (Source: Cristine Legare)

A senior researcher and Cognitive scientist associated with the University of Texas in Austen recently took an Air India flight to New Delhi and was impressed by the fact that it had an all-women crew and a female pilot. Dr Cristine Legare tweeted, “Turns out that India has the largest number of female pilots in the world,” while sharing her flight experience from New York. She added, “Yes, we arrived at our destination early after a smooth flight and perfect landing. Jai Hind!”

The review, posted with a photo of the two women pilots, garnered a lot of attention online and the post is now going viral with nearly 25,000 likes at the time this article was written. However, she later clarified that the photo was not of the pilots of her flight but had been taken from archives.

Flew from NY to Delhi today on Air India with a female pilot and an all female flight crew. Turns out that India has the largest number of female pilots in the world. And yes, we arrived at our destination early after a smooth flight and perfect landing. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/wkgdMHMVWD — Cristine Legare (@CristineLegare) September 10, 2018

It is a publicly available photo from Air India, not the same aircraft I flew in (I wouldn’t post unauthorized photos of cockpits without permission). — Cristine Legare (@CristineLegare) September 11, 2018

For those wondering why she decided to post a positive review of her flight, it was because there were many who tweeted that women pilots can’t do the job well enough. Take a look at these tweets:

I’m sorry but if I’m sitting on a plane and women appears on the speaker talking about being the pilot I will die right there in my seat. They can’t be trusted. https://t.co/RL6NcmtiLP — Marcus Alonso (@eoin_walker) September 12, 2018

And she had 47 attempts to park the plane at the gate. https://t.co/j1VJpjDTc3 — Gav (@TitsyMaghee) September 12, 2018

Okay! Just be careful when you’re parking. https://t.co/DXWvW9K6R2 — MM (@mridulmahanta) September 11, 2018

According to data from the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, only five per cent of the world’s commercial airline pilots are women, with the number low even in nations like US and Australia. However, it should be noted that India has the largest number of women pilots in the skies, with women constituting 12 per cent of the total number of pilots.

I flew in an all women crew flight from Mumbai to Bahrain on Women’s day in ithink 2008-9. If I remember rightly it was also Air India.

I remember them announcing it but now my memory of rest is faint — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) September 12, 2018

Wow! Feels so good to read this. More power to every girl out there! #girlpower https://t.co/nAJn3poq8b — Miriam Sneha (@MiriamSneha) September 12, 2018

#CelebratingWomenWhoDARE👏👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🙌👌👌🤗🤗🤗😘😘#WeMarchOn Remember when they said women didn’t have the capacity to be doctors or pilots or engineers..?#Feminism101 EQUALITY/EQUITY in BEING-ness; in access to opportunities and possibilities, no barriers based on gender https://t.co/ntrwpegGQz — Juliet ‘Kego (@julietkego) September 12, 2018

Not only does India have the largest number and percentage of female pilots, there is no pay disparity in the profession as well… https://t.co/ycnzGpNoBq — amit sharma (@HRguyAmit) September 12, 2018

We are a forward moving country, miles to.. Sure.. Our women are at it.. https://t.co/tJW8b9Q3jY — Anuja (@AnjaSpeak) September 12, 2018

Great to hear! Hopefully there will come a day when you don’t have to mention that you had a great flight and perfect landing with female pilots. — Ankeet Bajaj (@ankeetbajaj) September 11, 2018

And that’s what Happen, when 1 Get Opportunity to Change and Bring Change..💗 — Hoshang Govil (@hoshanggovil) September 11, 2018

