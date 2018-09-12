Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

This US scientist’s tweets about the all-women crew of her Air India flight are going viral

An American passenger shared her experience about a flight to Delhi and smashing stereotypes and prejudices she added, "Yes, we arrived at our destination early after a smooth flight and perfect landing."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 12, 2018 5:44:06 pm
women pilots, women aviation industry, world most women pilots, india hightest women pilot, air india women pilots, air india all women crew, viral news, good news, indian express The passenger took to Twitter to shatter stereotypes about women being at the cockpit. (Source: Cristine Legare)
Related News

A senior researcher and Cognitive scientist associated with the University of Texas in Austen recently took an Air India flight to New Delhi and was impressed by the fact that it had an all-women crew and a female pilot.  Dr Cristine Legare tweeted, “Turns out that India has the largest number of female pilots in the world,” while sharing her flight experience from New York. She added, “Yes, we arrived at our destination early after a smooth flight and perfect landing. Jai Hind!”

ALSO READ | These two women pilots from Pakistan fly the rough route of Gilgit; Twitterati hail women empowerment

The review, posted with a photo of the two women pilots, garnered a lot of attention online and the post is now going viral with nearly 25,000 likes at the time this article was written. However, she later clarified that the photo was not of the pilots of her flight but had been taken from archives.

For those wondering why she decided to post a positive review of her flight, it was because there were many who tweeted that women pilots can’t do the job well enough. Take a look at these tweets:

ALSO READ | Here’s how an Air India pilot made her flight attendant mother’s dream come true

According to data from the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, only five per cent of the world’s commercial airline pilots are women, with the number low even in nations like US and Australia. However, it should be noted that India has the largest number of women pilots in the skies, with women constituting 12 per cent of the total number of pilots.

Share your thoughts in comments below.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Do parrots understand economics? Well, kind of | NYT ScienceTake
Watch Now
Do parrots understand economics? Well, kind of | NYT ScienceTake
Buzzing Now
Advertisement