Air India steward consoles crying toddler onboard. Video of sweet gesture goes viral

Travelling with a toddler on an airplane can be quite tough and demanding. The baby feels restless during a long journey and doesn’t feel like sitting still. In a heart-warming gesture, a steward of Air India carried an upset toddler of a passenger and consoled her. The video of the steward’s gesture is going viral and winning the hearts of netizens.

Jeevan Venkatesh, a photographer, shared the video of the flight steward from Air India who helped console his daughter. The video shows the flight steward, who has been identified as Neil Malkam, walking to-and-fro in the aisle while carrying the toddler on his shoulder. He is seen patting her back and comforting her and the baby seems quite relaxed in his arms.

“Really appreciate the sweet gesture of a @airindia.in staff, It was a surprise when my daughter felt comfort lying in the stewards shoulder, thanks to him. Lots of changes in this trip after Tatas takeover…Update: I found the gentleman in my video, it’s @neil_nitin_ub thanks to all for making this viral and made it to reach him,” Venkatesh said in the caption of the video. The video was posted on August 7 and it has received more than 2.5 million views so far, making it viral.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also accumulated more than 1.90 lakh likes. Netizens appreciated the kind gesture of the flight steward and some even credited the airline.

“Heartwarming gesture, what a kind man,” commented an Instagram user. “Cabin crew always hv their personal touch. Salute to him,” said another. “I don’t think it has much to do with the takeover rather the individual! He isn’t obligated to do this but he still did it. I hope you told him his kind gesture was appreciated,” said another individual. Another netizen posted, “Really beautiful gesture.”