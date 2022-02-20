‘Very skilled’: Air India pilot earns praises online for safe landing amid Storm Eunice

As Storm Eunice tore through the UK on Friday, thousands tuned in to Big Jet TV’s live streaming of flights landing at the Heathrow airport. Amid gusty winds, pilots could be seen managing to land their planes safely at the airport. Many videos of such landings have been doing rounds on the internet.

One of them is of an Air India pilot, who handled a Boeing 787 Dreamliner deftly amidst the adverse weather condition. The pilot has been earning plaudits online as the video has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the pilot of the Air India plane can be seen making a smooth landing.

“Looks like he has got it. Winds are gusting. Yeah, very skilled Indian pilot there,” the commentator can be heard saying in the video.

“Air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice . High praise for the skilled AI pilot,” wrote Kiran Bedi, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, on Twitter.

Air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice . High praise for the skilled AI pilot. 😊🙏👍🥰 @airindiain pic.twitter.com/yyBgvky1Y6 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 19, 2022

Another stunning footage from inside the cockpit shared by Qatar Airways’ captain Khalifa Al-Thani also went viral. Al Thani showed what he had to do to get the plane to land safely, juxtaposed with the view from the ground.

Run by aviation enthusiast Jerry Dyer, Big Jet TV regularly live streams aeroplanes landing but the high winds of Eunice made the channel an instant hit. Dyer’s appreciation for pilots and his excitement as flights landed enthralled netizens.

The death toll due to Storm Eunice rose to 16 across Europe on Sunday as Germany, Poland, Irish Republic, the Netherlands, the UK, and Belgium reported fatalities. Fierce winds toppled trees and roofs and power services were disrupted in millions of homes. Winds of more than 120 mph were recorded on Friday, according to the BBC report.