Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Viral video: Warm welcome for Junior Women’s Hockey Team on Air India after cup win

National carrier Air India, gave a heartwarming welcome to the Junior Women’s Hockey Team who boarded the flight from Melbourne to Delhi post their win at the tri-nation tournament in Australia. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 15, 2019 4:37:16 pm
Junior Women’s Hockey Team, Indian hockey team, Indian hockey team, Tri-nation tournament, Australian tri-nation tournament, trending, Indian Express news One of the team members paraded the plane with the trophy. She was accompanied by a cabin crew.

The Junior Women’s Hockey Team got a heartwarming welcome on board an Air India flight after winning the tri-nation tournament in Australia. The team was returning to India from Melbourne after winning the tournament on December 8.

Right after boarding was complete and the players were seated, the flight captain congratulated the junior team over the public address system.

Watch the video here: 

Both passengers and crew members broke into applause after the announcement. One of the team members also walked across the flight, parading the trophy. She was accompanied by a cabin crew.

The video  soon went viral on social media with netizens all over the world congratulating the team. Take a look at one of the reactions here:

The junior team managed to finish top of the point table despite losing to the host team, Australia on Sunday, December 8.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement