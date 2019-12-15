Viral video: Warm welcome for Junior Women’s Hockey Team on Air India after cup win

One of the team members paraded the plane with the trophy. She was accompanied by a cabin crew. One of the team members paraded the plane with the trophy. She was accompanied by a cabin crew.

The Junior Women’s Hockey Team got a heartwarming welcome on board an Air India flight after winning the tri-nation tournament in Australia. The team was returning to India from Melbourne after winning the tournament on December 8.

Right after boarding was complete and the players were seated, the flight captain congratulated the junior team over the public address system.

Watch the video here:

Both passengers and crew members broke into applause after the announcement. One of the team members also walked across the flight, parading the trophy. She was accompanied by a cabin crew.

The video soon went viral on social media with netizens all over the world congratulating the team. Take a look at one of the reactions here:

Proud moment for every Indian🇮🇳 — Sudiksha (@Sudiksh11648033) December 14, 2019

Congratulations team India and flight captain too for such a great moment of joy — Samar (@sangram7) December 14, 2019

Jai ho jai ho — Ramakant Pathak (@RamakantPathak2) December 14, 2019

Congratulations to team India 🏑🏑 — Y Gohil (@Yogiraj2250) December 14, 2019

Appreciate the patriotic Captain.

What a noble gesture.

Our hockey also deserves the appreciation. Sooper Sir💐💐💐💐 — akgshanmuga (@akgshanmuga) December 14, 2019

Congrates my sisters 💐💐💐oh!proud 💖💖🏆🎊🎊 — Sini.S (@SiniS86565301) December 14, 2019

Congratulations — Punit Tyagi (@PunitTyagi57) December 14, 2019

Heartiest congratulations — Chanda Devi Panday (@chanda_panday) December 14, 2019

Proud of India’s Betis 👌👌👌. — Prparida (@prparida) December 14, 2019

Heartiest congratulations to The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team.🇮🇳👍❤️ — Just another guy (@DarshuBhatia) December 14, 2019

Congratulations 👏👏👏🙏

You all Juniors once again made us all in #India feel proud!#JaiHind — #NRCForSecureIndia (@ganeshcshekar) December 15, 2019

Such a proud moment!

Heartiest Congratulations.👏👏👏 — Agent JoJo (@SarcasticSethji) December 14, 2019

The junior team managed to finish top of the point table despite losing to the host team, Australia on Sunday, December 8.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd