‘I think I’ve done it all’: Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey

The most emotional moment arrives after landing, when Om leans in to kiss the aircraft goodbye

After more than two decades in the cockpit, an Air India Express pilot’s final flight became a moment marked by pride, gratitude, and raw emotion, an experience that has since resonated widely online. Om’s last operating flight before retirement was captured in a video that has gone viral.

What adds to the poignancy is that the story is narrated by his daughter, who takes viewers through a journey that began as a dream and evolved into a lifelong calling.

The video begins at home, where Om receives blessings from his parents before heading out for duty. “Finally, the day has come,” his daughter says, as she reflects on how her father’s journey into aviation started 23 years ago.