‘I think I’ve done it all’: Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey

After more than two decades in the cockpit, an Air India Express pilot’s final flight became a moment marked by pride, gratitude, and raw emotion, an experience that has since resonated widely online. Om’s last operating flight before retirement was captured in a video that has gone viral.
What adds to the poignancy is that the story is narrated by his daughter, who takes viewers through a journey that began as a dream and evolved into a lifelong calling.
The video begins at home, where Om receives blessings from his parents before heading out for duty. “Finally, the day has come,” his daughter says, as she reflects on how her father’s journey into aviation started 23 years ago.
Om recalls that it took nearly two years of intense training before he flew professionally, a path that eventually led him to spend over two decades with Air India Express. “I’m thankful to the Express for giving me this opportunity,” he says.
At the airport, the farewell continues with colleagues greeting him with flowers and cake, not just a send-off, but a celebration of a person who was a mentor and a friend to many.
Once onboard, Om makes an emotional announcement to passengers. “Today’s flight is the most special for me,” he says, revealing that his wife and daughter are flying with him for the first time, and that it is also his last flight before retirement.
He reassures everyone with a smile and says, “Don’t worry, you’re in safe hands. I have an experience of 23 years.”
As the flight comes to an end, Om looks back on a career that saw him rise through every possible role, from first officer to captain, instructor, examiner, and check pilot. “I think I’ve done it all. I’m pretty happy,” he reflects, adding that he has trained thousands of pilots and held several leadership positions along the way.
The most emotional moment arrives after landing, when Om leans in to kiss the aircraft goodbye. In the video’s caption, he remembers his late father, calling him “the greatest pilot and the finest human being” – the man who inspired his own journey into aviation.
The video quickly drew heartfelt reactions online.
One user wrote, “I still remember flying with you during my initial flights… you inspired me immensely. I consider myself very lucky to have shared the cockpit with you.”
Aviation page Air Deck commented, “It takes real courage to close one chapter and step into the next… All the very best, Captain.”
Another fellow pilot shared, “You’re far too young to retire, but wish you happiness on the other side… after hanging up my boots after 38 years of flying, I know the feeling.”
