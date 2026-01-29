Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings

Retiring from a job after years of routine, responsibility, and identity tied closely to work can feel like letting go of a version of oneself. A recent video of a woman documenting her mother’s final day at work has struck a chord with social media users.

After 35 years as an Air India flight attendant, Noopur Parth retired following her last long-haul flight from Chicago to New Delhi.

The viral video, shared by Sanjana Parth, shows her mother announcing her final flight. It opens with Noopur, dressed in Air India’s cabin crew uniform, a blue saree, preparing for the 13-hour journey. She announces the captains’ names and shares the flight details. The video also captures Noopur posing for photographs with her colleagues and attending to passengers in the business class.