Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings

Retiring from a job after years of routine, responsibility, and identity tied closely to work can feel like letting go of a version of oneself. A recent video of a woman documenting her mother’s final day at work has struck a chord with social media users.
After 35 years as an Air India flight attendant, Noopur Parth retired following her last long-haul flight from Chicago to New Delhi.
The viral video, shared by Sanjana Parth, shows her mother announcing her final flight. It opens with Noopur, dressed in Air India’s cabin crew uniform, a blue saree, preparing for the 13-hour journey. She announces the captains’ names and shares the flight details. The video also captures Noopur posing for photographs with her colleagues and attending to passengers in the business class.
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues. The video ends with her walking out of the aircraft as her colleagues form an arch with their hands on the jet bridge. “30.7.2024. Her last announcement. Her last flight as crew,” read the caption.
The video quickly gained traction, garnering a range of reactions.
“The grace of Air India girls is something,” a user wrote. “wish you the best of life post retirement. Keep yourself healthy and active,” another user commented.
“Wow such a milestone and such an achievement! You are incredible,” a third user reacted.
Last year, Air India revised the retirement age for pilots to 65 years and for non-flying staff to 60 years. According to PTI, the announcement about increasing the superannuation age was made at the airline’s town hall addressed by CEO and MD Campbell Wilson.
