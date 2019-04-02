Air India earns praise after crew go all out to find senior citizen’s passport bag

An Air India flight was delayed after an elderly woman forgot her passport bag at security. But people were touched when they heard that the aircraft’s crew went beyond the call of duty to ensure that she found it.

Senior journalist Vir Sanghvi, who was coincidentally on the flight, described the efforts put in by the cabin crew to retrieve the bag and said that it was “heartwarming”. Sharing his experience, Sanghvi wrote, “On a @airindiain flight. Ready to take off but an elderly passenger just realised she forgot her passport bag at security. Annoying to wait but heartwarming to see the staff run back to look all over for it.”

After the crew started looking for the bag, which had the woman’s passport, they found it and returned it. Describing the company as an “airline with a heart”, Sanghvi said, adding, “Could have been your mom or mine.” The woman was on a connecting flight in the domestic sector, so she didn’t realise that the bag was missing until she boarded the plane.

The effort put in by the crew earned the airline a lot of praise. Others shared their own experiences on India’s national carrier where the crew showed exemplary behaviour towards senior travellers.

Always found @airindiain crew the most civilised & helpful https://t.co/FJ37RdjOCu — Ashish Dimri (@dimwitsessions) April 2, 2019

Similar experience with me during my last visit to India .. flight to Patna was delayed by few minutes to power bank in my checked in baggage. Air India staff were awesome… thank you guys once again https://t.co/2TmlLc9P4v — SUNIL OJHA (@suojha) April 1, 2019

My compliments to the airline. Age takes its toll and spares no one. We must realise this universal truth and adjust our responses accordingly.

May God reward the Airlines.

Have a good day friends https://t.co/LuVdQ9LrcQ — RD Vinayak (@RDVinayak) April 1, 2019

I love this tweet. Yes, my experience with our national carrier has always been very good https://t.co/rkVSQ4aJRS — Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) April 1, 2019

I was super late once for the flight and almost into tears coz the counters had closed. I had a conference to organise the next day. They checked me in to #businessclass to accommodate me. This was my #TheMomentofGreatCustomerExperience @airindiain https://t.co/k29m2VDsLj — Tamanna Gupta (@TamannarGupta) April 1, 2019

Agree as u rightly put its an airline with a compassionate staff.That reminds me of d time when my husband and I were returning from Rome and suddenly my husband had seizures every one of d onboard staff took so much care like a family and immediately — Laxmi Khanna (@laxmi63kk) April 1, 2019

Heartening tweet! An occasion to speak about the airline with no heart @IndiGo6E. The airline shut the boarding in front of my mother’s eyes as she sobbed and pleaded to be let on the flight, which she was taking to meet her daughter’s first child. She was told rules are rules. https://t.co/xMOACZVoWe — Aashika (@belleashlik) April 1, 2019

Every time one gets annoyed with @airindiain — by the compulsory (bad) vegetarian food, or delays or that they gutted their once excellent IFE — comes a reminder of how wonderful the crew and ground staff are. I try not to fly any other airline if I can help it. — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) April 1, 2019

same happens with me when i left one bag to counter. Thanks Air india. @airindiain https://t.co/juND5MG3F4 — Shekhar (@Shekhar_gangaur) March 31, 2019

On a flight back from London, an elderly British couple refused meal. The Air Hostess politely kept insisting and made couple to try some Indian cuisine. They felt so happy and satisfied!

I once asked a Virgin Hostess for water and I was shown way to water fountain!! — Chowkidar Manoj Aggarwal (@manojkaggarwal) March 31, 2019

This is why @airindiain is my favourite airline. They always go that extra mile to make your trip pleasant. https://t.co/1j5qXWMyYB — نتاشا Natasha (@nuts2406) March 31, 2019

I find @airindiain much more friendly than rest.

I try flying them usually https://t.co/oeiAy9LIv6 — Priyashmita Guha ‏‎‎ (@priyashmita) March 31, 2019

Heartwarming. Had it been the other airline who claims to be always online would have offloaded or took off without bag. — Rajesh (@RajeshUPandit) March 31, 2019