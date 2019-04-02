Toggle Menu
Air India earns praise after crew go all out to find senior citizen’s passport bag

The incident took place in an Air India flight recently, and Netizens are lauding the crew and staff of the national carrier for their customer relationship and hospitality.

The heartwarming gesture by the cabin crew of the flight is winning hearts online.

An Air India flight was delayed after an elderly woman forgot her passport bag at security. But people were touched when they heard that the aircraft’s crew went beyond the call of duty to ensure that she found it.

Senior journalist Vir Sanghvi, who was coincidentally on the flight, described the efforts put in by the cabin crew to retrieve the bag and said that it was “heartwarming”. Sharing his experience, Sanghvi wrote, “On a @airindiain flight. Ready to take off but an elderly passenger just realised she forgot her passport bag at security. Annoying to wait but heartwarming to see the staff run back to look all over for it.”

After the crew started looking for the bag, which had the woman’s passport, they found it and returned it. Describing the company as an “airline with a heart”, Sanghvi said, adding, “Could have been your mom or mine.” The woman was on a connecting flight in the domestic sector, so she didn’t realise that the bag was missing until she boarded the plane.

The effort put in by the crew earned the airline a lot of praise. Others shared their own experiences on India’s national carrier where the crew showed exemplary behaviour towards senior travellers.

