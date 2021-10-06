Air hostess dances to AR Rahman’s ‘Urvashi Urvashi’ in empty flight, video goes viral

Aircraft seem to be emerging as a top pick for dance performances these days. After a video of an air hostess dancing to ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ went viral, now another cabin crew member has got everyone talking as she grooved to a classic A R Rahman hit inside a plane.

After the IndiGo crew who went viral last month, now a flight attendant from SpiceJet is making waves online dancing in the aisle of an empty plane. Shaking a let to ‘Urvashi Urvashi, Take it easy’ from Hum Se Hai Muqabala, the woman’s quirky expressions and moves has enthralled many online.

The SpiceJet air hostess identified as Uma Meenakshi shared the Reel video on Instagram and has got everyone grooving to the peppy beats while making most of her cabin crew life.

However, it’s not the first time the young woman has shared videos of herself dancing. From shaking a leg at the airport while being on standby, to having a blast in her hotel room during a layover, her videos show her love for dancing.

Earlier, she had also shared a video of herself dancing to Navrai Majhi from Sridevi’s 2012 hit English Vinglish on the moving walkway, which also created a big buzz on the platform.

Meenakshi’s cute expressions and ability to dance her heart out almost anywhere has delighted people on the internet, who can’t stop praising her and send in song requests for her next Reel videos.