Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Air Force veteran shares emotional art about a soldier’s life

The identity of the artwork's creator is not known so far.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 15, 2022 4:09:27 pm
Touching art army, soldier’s story, Nitin Welde tweets art showing a soldier’s life, Indian Army, Indian ExpressThe art piece works like a moving picture book but instead of flipping pages, one just have to fold the sheet. (Source: Nitin Welde/ Twitter)

A former group captain with the Indian Air Force (IAF) has shared a touching piece of art about the life of a soldier, which many said depicted the attack on a convoy of security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in 2019.

Nitin Welde shared the drawing, which has been created on one long sheet of paper, picturing different scenes from the soldier’s life as one folds a portion of the sheet horizontally. The simple yet evocative artwork shows a soldier hugging his wife with a single rose in his hand. He is then seen saying goodbye to his pregnant wife and boarding a bus. The bus is shown passing through a forested area and then is seen exploding into flames.

The next part shows a row of caskets draped in the Indian tricolour, followed by a soldier saluting those martyred in the attack. The artwork’s final scene concludes the story with a simple “Jai Hind” written over white background.

Many netizens have been touched by this artwork.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Actor Ranganathan Madhavan retweeted the post and said, “Brilliant and moving… what a concept and talent.. but more importantly what a sacrifice . ”. Another Twitter user echoed this sentiment and commented, “I don’t know who drew this, but this Art speaks louder than words!!”

In the tweet caption, Nitin Welde said he received the video of the artwork on WhatsApp. The video posted on Monday has received 54,000 likes and almost 15,000 retweets. So far, the identity of the artist is not known.

