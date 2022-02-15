Air Force veteran shares emotional art about a soldier’s life

A former group captain with the Indian Air Force (IAF) has shared a touching piece of art about the life of a soldier, which many said depicted the attack on a convoy of security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in 2019.

Nitin Welde shared the drawing, which has been created on one long sheet of paper, picturing different scenes from the soldier’s life as one folds a portion of the sheet horizontally. The simple yet evocative artwork shows a soldier hugging his wife with a single rose in his hand. He is then seen saying goodbye to his pregnant wife and boarding a bus. The bus is shown passing through a forested area and then is seen exploding into flames.

The next part shows a row of caskets draped in the Indian tricolour, followed by a soldier saluting those martyred in the attack. The artwork’s final scene concludes the story with a simple “Jai Hind” written over white background.

This one choked me. Rec via WA. pic.twitter.com/zBUk6enoSA — Nitin Welde (@nitinwelde) February 14, 2022

Many netizens have been touched by this artwork.

Actor Ranganathan Madhavan retweeted the post and said, “Brilliant and moving… what a concept and talent.. but more importantly what a sacrifice . ”. Another Twitter user echoed this sentiment and commented, “I don’t know who drew this, but this Art speaks louder than words!!”

Brilliant and moving… what a concept and talent.. but more importantly what a sacrifice . 🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/3WOjqYNFhI — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 15, 2022

I don’t know who drew this, but this Art speaks louder than words!! https://t.co/hrvNOotOeg — Sᴄʀɪʙʙʟᴇʀ (@Scribbler___) February 15, 2022

The story is narrated so well… Without any words…

Wow! — Sonali Gogate 🇮🇳 (@Sonali_Gogate) February 14, 2022

Great story telling excellent message short & to the point PROUD OF OUR BRAVE HEARTS JAI HIND — Gagan Kapoor (@gagankapoor1969) February 15, 2022

Truly a touching, creative tribute to our brave men, women &their families, who sacrifice so much for the nation & for our well-being! Aptly shared on the day we remember the #PulwamaMartyrs .Our gratitude to our braves &their equally courageous families! 🙏 🇮🇳 @adgpi @crpfindia — Bharat Wakhlu (@Dilleye) February 15, 2022

what a creativity – wonder who is the artist here

hats off to his ideas https://t.co/NOc5BsgZ34 — Abhilash (@abhilashbTOI) February 15, 2022

It’s NOT just about the creative approach but emotional depth & how insane this life can ever be, in few moments, everything around you get shattered, for their loved ones & we the fellow citizens are indebted to your lives for ever🇮🇳🙏🕉️🙏 — Krishna MY (@KrishnaMR05) February 14, 2022

In the tweet caption, Nitin Welde said he received the video of the artwork on WhatsApp. The video posted on Monday has received 54,000 likes and almost 15,000 retweets. So far, the identity of the artist is not known.