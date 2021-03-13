scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
After AICTE says maths, physics not compulsory for engineering admissions, netizens react with memes

The regulator permitted higher education institutions to admit students who have not studied Physics and Mathematics in school to streams such as textile engineering and biotechnology.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 13, 2021 3:32:45 pm
AICTE, AICTE engineering colleges, engineering college admissions, AICTE colleges, aicte-india.org, AICTE college admissions, AICTE engineering admissions 2021, education news, indian express, indian express newsThe announcement left many baffled online as they wondered how engineering courses would look after the implementation. (Source: Pixabay)

In a major change, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has said that Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) are no longer compulsory for students aspiring to pursue an engineering degree in certain courses. The technical education regulator said students may no longer have to study these subjects compulsorily in high school for seeking admission at the undergraduate level. Naturally, the decision has triggered a plethora of reactions online.

Tweaking the existing rules, the body permitted higher education institutions to admit students who have not studied Physics and Mathematics in school to streams such as textile, agriculture engineering and biotechnology. However, the regulator noted that PCM remains mandatory for most engineering subjects like computer science.

The above change, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said on Friday, is not binding on state governments and engineering schools. The flexibility in the eligibility criteria for admission to B.Tech and B.E. courses has been introduced to encourage students from diverse backgrounds to apply and reduce the pressure on students to study topics that are not crucial to their programme.

However, not everyone was thrilled by the idea and it soon started a serious conversation online. Many took to social media to share memes, especially those who have already struggled to clear these papers during their course.

The AICTE has also asked colleges to offer suitable bridge courses to engineering aspirants, in order to help them with the transition.

