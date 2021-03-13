After AICTE says maths, physics not compulsory for engineering admissions, netizens react with memes

March 13, 2021 3:32:45 pm
In a major change, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has said that Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) are no longer compulsory for students aspiring to pursue an engineering degree in certain courses. The technical education regulator said students may no longer have to study these subjects compulsorily in high school for seeking admission at the undergraduate level. Naturally, the decision has triggered a plethora of reactions online.
Tweaking the existing rules, the body permitted higher education institutions to admit students who have not studied Physics and Mathematics in school to streams such as textile, agriculture engineering and biotechnology. However, the regulator noted that PCM remains mandatory for most engineering subjects like computer science.
The above change, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said on Friday, is not binding on state governments and engineering schools. The flexibility in the eligibility criteria for admission to B.Tech and B.E. courses has been introduced to encourage students from diverse backgrounds to apply and reduce the pressure on students to study topics that are not crucial to their programme.
However, not everyone was thrilled by the idea and it soon started a serious conversation online. Many took to social media to share memes, especially those who have already struggled to clear these papers during their course.
#AICTE : #Maths and #Physics are not compulsory for #Engineering
Meanwhile those students who love maths🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/syFeBuY1yG
— dpkememes (@_Dptweets7) March 13, 2021
Engineering without Maths and Physics:-#AICTE pic.twitter.com/bicrTPzeiy
— Å (@DesiSempai) March 13, 2021
Engineer without Math and Physics #AICTE @Being_Humor pic.twitter.com/l8pber0FTD
— Daniel (@ItalySeHun) March 13, 2021
Maths and physics not must for Engineering studies says #AICTE
Meanwhile those Numericals of Engineering 😂 pic.twitter.com/C9TSz1tVNW
— राहुल रंजन | Rahul Ranjan 🇮🇳 (@Rahul_Ranjan_RR) March 13, 2021
#AICTE has revised its rules to enable students from ‘diverse background’ to study engineering if they want..
*le frustrated engineers pic.twitter.com/DvMWoKDbJH
— Bushera Tamboli (@bushera_tamboli) March 13, 2021
#AICTE maths and physics is not mandatory to opt engineering pic.twitter.com/baKV3ypPGK
— Waghmare Sanghajyothi (@sanghajyothi) March 13, 2021
#Maths physics not compulsory for #Engineering– #AICTE
Meanwhile Arts students : pic.twitter.com/x1RbFMsgUj
— xuenain 🚸⚠🚫 (@meer_xuenain) March 13, 2021
Engineers graduating without Maths and Physics 😂#AICTE #Engineering @AICTE_INDIA pic.twitter.com/JlfyCtgCpw
— Pratik (@PratikKhale) March 13, 2021
AICTE announced #Maths and #Physics not necessary for admissions in Engineering#AICTE to former Engineering students: pic.twitter.com/uqz3flOHBZ
— Anurag K. S. 🚀💫✨🌟🛰️ (@heyyyaks) March 13, 2021
#AICTE says Maths and physics not compulsory for #Engineering
Students who have already completed BTech* pic.twitter.com/90JgDw42we
— Cutting Chai ☕ 🏹 (@specialcutchai) March 13, 2021
Meanwhile Einstein, Newton and Pythagoras going to #AICTE headquarters pic.twitter.com/ja8K7gCV0d
— Ammar Akhtar (@FakirHu) March 12, 2021
Every Future Engineer to #AICTE (Abba)*👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/2JqkldqHti
— Priyanshi (Naam hi kaafi Hai) 😉 (@y_priyanshi) March 12, 2021
Maths and Physics not Compulsory #AICTE pic.twitter.com/lkzZCK2eVH
— M0|-|!t (@Mohit_D_7799) March 12, 2021
Engineering to #AICTE pic.twitter.com/S8REu3H7Cy
— ABHISHEK (@imabhiKsingh) March 12, 2021
The AICTE has also asked colleges to offer suitable bridge courses to engineering aspirants, in order to help them with the transition.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.