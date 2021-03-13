After AICTE says maths, physics not compulsory for engineering admissions, netizens react with memes

The announcement left many baffled online as they wondered how engineering courses would look after the implementation. (Source: Pixabay)

In a major change, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has said that Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) are no longer compulsory for students aspiring to pursue an engineering degree in certain courses. The technical education regulator said students may no longer have to study these subjects compulsorily in high school for seeking admission at the undergraduate level. Naturally, the decision has triggered a plethora of reactions online.

Tweaking the existing rules, the body permitted higher education institutions to admit students who have not studied Physics and Mathematics in school to streams such as textile, agriculture engineering and biotechnology. However, the regulator noted that PCM remains mandatory for most engineering subjects like computer science.

The above change, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said on Friday, is not binding on state governments and engineering schools. The flexibility in the eligibility criteria for admission to B.Tech and B.E. courses has been introduced to encourage students from diverse backgrounds to apply and reduce the pressure on students to study topics that are not crucial to their programme.

However, not everyone was thrilled by the idea and it soon started a serious conversation online. Many took to social media to share memes, especially those who have already struggled to clear these papers during their course.

Maths and physics not must for Engineering studies says #AICTE Meanwhile those Numericals of Engineering 😂 pic.twitter.com/C9TSz1tVNW — राहुल रंजन | Rahul Ranjan 🇮🇳 (@Rahul_Ranjan_RR) March 13, 2021

#AICTE has revised its rules to enable students from ‘diverse background’ to study engineering if they want.. *le frustrated engineers pic.twitter.com/DvMWoKDbJH — Bushera Tamboli (@bushera_tamboli) March 13, 2021

#AICTE maths and physics is not mandatory to opt engineering pic.twitter.com/baKV3ypPGK — Waghmare Sanghajyothi (@sanghajyothi) March 13, 2021

#AICTE says Maths and physics not compulsory for #Engineering Students who have already completed BTech* pic.twitter.com/90JgDw42we — Cutting Chai ☕ 🏹 (@specialcutchai) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile Einstein, Newton and Pythagoras going to #AICTE headquarters pic.twitter.com/ja8K7gCV0d — Ammar Akhtar (@FakirHu) March 12, 2021

The AICTE has also asked colleges to offer suitable bridge courses to engineering aspirants, in order to help them with the transition.