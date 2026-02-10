‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate

A social media post about a neighbourhood dry-cleaning shop’s earnings has triggered a debate on how lucrative small, service-based businesses in India really are.

Content creator Nalini Unagar recently shared on X that a dry-cleaning outlet she regularly visits makes more than Rs 2 lakh in profit every month, a figure she noted is on par with what many experienced software engineers earn. The shop, according to her post, is run by a husband-wife duo with the help of two salaried workers.

Unagar said the couple walked her through their monthly numbers. On an average day, they iron close to 350 clothes, charging Rs 10 per garment, which brings in around Rs 3,500. Alongside this, about 20 heavy or premium items, including suits, lehengas, and expensive sarees, are dry-cleaned and pressed at Rs 350 apiece, adding Rs 7,000. That puts the daily revenue at roughly Rs 10,500.