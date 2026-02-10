‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate

By: Trends Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 06:32 PM IST
The daily revenue of the business stands at roughly Rs 10,500, according to Unagar
A social media post about a neighbourhood dry-cleaning shop’s earnings has triggered a debate on how lucrative small, service-based businesses in India really are.

Content creator Nalini Unagar recently shared on X that a dry-cleaning outlet she regularly visits makes more than Rs 2 lakh in profit every month, a figure she noted is on par with what many experienced software engineers earn. The shop, according to her post, is run by a husband-wife duo with the help of two salaried workers.

Unagar said the couple walked her through their monthly numbers. On an average day, they iron close to 350 clothes, charging Rs 10 per garment, which brings in around Rs 3,500. Alongside this, about 20 heavy or premium items, including suits, lehengas, and expensive sarees, are dry-cleaned and pressed at Rs 350 apiece, adding Rs 7,000. That puts the daily revenue at roughly Rs 10,500.

With only three days off in a month, the shop’s total earnings come to about Rs 2.83 lakh over 27 working days. Since the owners operate out of their own property, there is no rent to pay. Unagar mentioned that their regular expenses include an electricity bill of around Rs 6,000 and salaries totalling Rs 40,000 for the two helpers. After costs, the couple is left with a net profit of approximately Rs 2.37 lakh.

Unagar added that while these figures were from the previous month, the owners told her their profits usually cross Rs 2 lakh on average.

Check out the post:

 

The post quickly went viral and sparked mixed reactions in the comments. Some users praised such businesses for being stable and resistant to technological disruption. A comment read, “These are some of the jobs that CANNOT be made redundant by AI. Plus look at the perks, nil tax, no boss shouting at you, your schedule is your own and you create a couple of jobs too!”

Others echoed the sentiment, arguing that small enterprises thrive when conditions are right. “Why are you surprised? Small business owners have huge earning capacity, if there is a conducive business environment. This was the backbone of America,” another X user wrote.

However, several people pushed back on the calculations, saying the post glossed over key costs. One user noted, “The salaries of the owners themselves should too be included as part of cost to get the figure of net profit. Lot of other inherent costs too are excluded (water, chemicals, equipments, depreciation, seasonality of business, nominal bad debts).”

Another commenter, claiming firsthand experience, was even more direct. “I also spoke to my dry-cleaning bhaiya who runs a shop near my house, and he said that viral post is completely misleading. Don’t dream about Rs 2.37 lakh profit,” they wrote. According to them, while the revenue figures may be realistic, the expense calculation is not. They pointed to high costs for chemicals, water, machine maintenance and other operational needs, estimating that after all deductions, the real monthly profit is closer to Rs 60,000. “Even with high volume, real margins stay around 20–30%,” the comment added.

 

