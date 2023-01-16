scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

‘The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today’: AI predicts this is how Shashi Tharoor would pen a leave note

ChatGPT is a chatbot that can write fully formed paragraphs based on prompts.

Ever since its beta release on November 30, 2022, ChatGPT has generated much talk for accurately writing emails, CVs and even essays in a very natural rhythm with very less errors.
Former diplomat and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has, over the years, been known for his rich English vocabulary that occasionally leads to a barrage of hilarious memes and jokes.

Now, an AI prompt that details how Tharoor would write a leave of absence note due to not feeling the ‘vibes’ is going viral for mimicking the 66-year-old politician’s suave English-speaking mannerism.

On Sunday, a Twitter user named Nishanth Vijayan (@nishanth_who) shared the response to the AI prompt and wrote, “I know everyone’s tired of ChatGPT screenshots, but this is legit GOLD.Prompt: “Write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to ‘not feeling the vibes’, in the style of Shashi Taroor” @ShashiTharoor”.

Commenting on this post, a Twitter user wrote, “We need to normalise the usage of “The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today” in Headout’s Slack ”. Another person said, “Even the toughest of the manager would have approved this. ”.

Even Tharoor replied to the post and said, “Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune!”. As per Google’s English dictionary, ‘jejune’ means naive, simplistic, or superficial.

Here’s the full text of the AI note:

“As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with tangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of matter, floundering in a sea of ennui. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care.”

This AI response was formed by ChatGPT which is a chatbot that can write fully formed paragraphs based on prompts. Ever since its beta release on November 30, 2022, the chatbot has generated much talk for accurately writing emails, CVs and even essays in a very natural rhythm with very less errors.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 18:37 IST
