‘Really sad’: AI images foresee scary scenarios of Delhi pollution

Pollution in Delhi is extremely severe and at times residents find it difficult to breathe and the visibility dips. While the capital city continued to be the most polluted city in the country in 2022, an Artificial Intelligence artist has visualised how the scenario will be in the future.

The images are scary and tend to trigger fear. Some of them show people horrifyingly wearing masks in the polluted areas, children looking gloomy wearing masks while playing outside and unclear nights. The series of images also showed smog enveloping the Taj Mahal.

What will New Delhi and its battle with pollution look like in the future? Visualized using ai pic.twitter.com/v9vQDyoNax — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 11, 2023

The mundane acts of buying vegetables, police surveillance, cycling to stay fit have been impacted by the pollution, the images show. Fashion models and newly-wedded couples were also not spared from wearing mask and looking pointedly.

“What will New Delhi and its battle with pollution look like in the future? Visualized using ai,” Madhav Kohli who shared the images tweeted.

As the images went viral, a user was reminded of Chernobyl, a nuclear disaster that happened in then Soviet Union in 1986. While some others were saddened by the images, a user criticised the images as depicting India in grim poverty. The comment read, “looks like the AI algorithms are trained in such as way that it imagines India with deep Poverty…”

A user commented, “Really sad seeing these pictures.”

As per an analysis by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of the air quality data done by the National Clean Air Programme, the annual average in Delhi stands at PM 2.5 concentration of 99.7 microgram per cubic metre (ug/m2) of air. The analysis also showed that PM 2.5 levels in the city has improved 7 per cent from 108 ug/m3 in 2019.