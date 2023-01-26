scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

AI-generated art on past Indian rulers sparks debate about ethnicity

A Twitter thread on AI art’s reimagining of what rulers like Prithviraj Chauhan and Shah Jahan would have looked like has gone viral.

AI art, viral AI art, Indian rulers AI art, AI art controversy, indian expressAI-supported tools such as Dall-E or Stable Diffusion can generate artworks in seconds.
Listen to this article
AI-generated art on past Indian rulers sparks debate about ethnicity
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Advances in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) are rapidly becoming more and more accessible to people. Now people are testing AI-supported tools such as Dall-E or Stable Diffusion to generate artworks in seconds.

These software tools employ textual prompts from the user and create pictures ranging from the absurd (an Indian bride in astronaut gear) to the plausible (elderly people in fashionable clothes).

A Twitter thread is going viral showing AI reimagining of what some of the most powerful rulers in Indian history would have looked like. The thread shows portraits of 21 rulers such as Bindusara, Prithviraj Chauhan, Ashoka, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ranjit Singh, Shah Jahan and Sikandar Lodi.

ALSO READ |Artist draws what late celebrities would have looked like in old age. Results are creepily accurate

In the comments, many people noted that almost all portraits had features like sharp noses and that there were rarely any differences in their complexion even though the rulers were from geographically diverse places.

People also wrote that many Mughal rulers who had mixed ethnicity were portrayed with mongoloid features only.

Wrote a Twitter user, “Shah Jahan’s father was 1/2 ethnically indian and his mother was fully ethnically Indian. He would have looked quite a lot more like a Rajput than this picture. Jahangir as well, his mother was ethnically Indian. Back to the drawing board”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the Constitutions of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were drafted
How the Constitutions of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were drafted
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy

Earlier this month, a Twitter user sparked a similar debate online with AI-generated portraits of Indian brides and grooms. Many netizens then argued that AI had picked the most stereotypical traits of Indian communities and highlighted them.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 18:56 IST
Next Story

Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero gets OTT release date

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close