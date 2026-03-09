‘Wish we had this in Bangalore’: Viral photos of Ahmedabad at 1 am spark debate over India’s dying nightlife

Despite cafe and party culture booming in India, nightlife in major cities often ends up in exhaustion due to overcrowding, traffic congestion, and sometimes safety concerns. A Bengaluru resident recently sparked a broad conversation on nightlight and public spaces in Indian cities after seeing people on the streets of Ahmedabad past midnight.

Kartik Kannan shared a series of photos of a bustling plaza in Ahmedabad around 1 am. The photos showed several groups of people walking through the area and spending time outdoors despite the late hour. Reflecting on the scene, Kannan described the atmosphere as lively and festive even in the early hours of the morning.

“Ahmedabad is buzzing at 1 AM with a very festive feel,” he wrote.

He also drew a comparison with Bengaluru, pointing out what he feels the city lacks in terms of late-night public spaces. He highlighted that there isn’t a central spot where people can step out and walk around freely at midnight.

“I wish we had a place in Bangalore where we could walk out at midnight around a central place without police breathing down your neck,” he added.

See the post here:

I wish we had a place in Bangalore where we could walk out at midnight around a central place without police breathing down your neck. Ahmedabad is buzzing for 1 AM with a very festive feel pic.twitter.com/pIEkbSf6Lc — Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) March 7, 2026

The post quickly gained traction, garnering nearly four lakh views. Several users shared their nightlight experiences in their city. “Yes absolutely, there is marine drive in mumbai too. Walking in places like this, makes you feel safe by inflicting a feeling of belonging, as seeing more people doing the same thing and enjoying is a very special feeling. Bangalore doesnt have one thing like this. No cubbon park, Lalbagh can match this,” a user wrote.

“Bangalore was like this in the 80’s. We could walk around at 2Am and nobody would care. All the migration from elsewhere made it unsafe. Like it or not that is the truth,” another user noted. “One should never miss out on the ‘good’ stuff in life. If Bangalore doesn’t provide it, move to a place which provides it. Whining and ranting without doing anything is injurious to mental health,” a third user reacted.