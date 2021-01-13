Monolith at Ahmedabad park vanishes, in its place a metallic sphere and note

India's first monolith disappeared and a metallic sphere has been placed at the site. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Just two weeks after the first monolith in India was spotted at a park in Ahmedabad it has now disappeared. But unlike the structures spotted across the world, the column has been replaced by a metallic sphere!

The metal column at the Symphony Forest Park in Thaltej that was attracting visitors went missing on Tuesday. In its place was a small ball along with a note from the city-based artist who was behind the monolith.

Seen beside the reflective sphere — that is a little bigger than a cricket ball — is a note from the artist that says: “… and so too has impermanence given us an opportunity for change. Change, we shall.”

“From 80 year olds to 8 year olds, the genuine curiosity and boundless enthusiasm you have shown, has given me more than I could have asked for. I thank you for your attention, and I ask you to further direct it towards the natural beauty that lives all around us,” says the note.

Many people had flocked from the city and outside to see the monolith and some were visibly upset to find it missing. A group of young tourists from Surat who visited the garden to see the metal column were disappointed to learn it has been replaced.

Pharmacy graduate Mayur Sakhwala, who had come with five friends from college, said they had travelled to have a “real-life glimpse” of the monolith.

“We got to know of the monolith from an Instagram handle two weeks back. Our plan got materialised today so we travelled down from Surat in our own car for the monolith,” Sakhwala told Indian Express.

As the tall monolith created a buzz, many wondered what was its purpose. A set of numbers etched on the three-sided structure had intrigued many in real and virtual world.

“Its purpose is simple but clear, to promote a conversation about the natural habitats and to encourage wildlife conservation. The engravings on the sculpture manifest this in the form of coordinates of notable National Parks across India,” said the body managing the park in a statement. The park is managed jointly by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Symphony Ltd.

The artist behind the installation hoped that the surge in footfall at the park would inspire people to appreciate all the natural beauty around them, and that they will continue to protect it in the future.

The statement added that with this project she wanted “the focus of the conversation to revolve around wildlife conservation and awareness of the natural parks across India.”

[With inputs from ENS, Ahmedabad]