scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 11, 2021
MUST READ

Ahmedabad eatery serves brownie topped with paan, leaves netizens divided

The dessert mostly left people confounded, with some even accusing the makers of ruining both brownies and paan for them. Nevertheless, there did seem to be a few takers for the unique treat

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 11, 2021 4:50:58 pm
paan brownie, ahmedabad weird food, browine with paan, hot brownie with paan ice cream, odd food videos, bizarre food combos, indian expressWhile most were not pleased by the desi twist, others thought it was an innovative rendition.

When it comes to experimenting with food or weird combinations, there is no dearth of content in the virtual world. Now, some creative folks have decided to give a desi twist to the beloved dessert hot brownie by adding some paan!

Yes, you read it right. While sizzling brownies are often doused in chocolate sauce and served with vanilla ice-cream and choco chips, an eatery in Gujarat has decided to pair it with the desi mouth-freshener.

In a video going viral, a cook is seen pouring chocolate sauce on a sizzling platter and placing a cube of brownie on it. He then adds a scoop of mint green ice-cream and – here’s the twist – tops it with a mitha pan filled with assorted sweets.

Watch the video here:

According to the user @Dhuandhaar, the video is from a food joint in Ahmedabad. Creators of the special dessert soon identified themselves by commenting on the post, asking those interested to try out the dish at Carnival Food Park in the city.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The post mostly left netizens unsure of the combination, with some even accusing the makers of ruining both brownies and paan for them. Nevertheless, there did seem to be a few takers for the unique treat. In fact, one person pointed out that they have seen worse combos like Oreo Pakodas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 11: Latest News

Advertisement