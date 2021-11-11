Ahmedabad eatery serves brownie topped with paan, leaves netizens divided

When it comes to experimenting with food or weird combinations, there is no dearth of content in the virtual world. Now, some creative folks have decided to give a desi twist to the beloved dessert hot brownie by adding some paan!

Yes, you read it right. While sizzling brownies are often doused in chocolate sauce and served with vanilla ice-cream and choco chips, an eatery in Gujarat has decided to pair it with the desi mouth-freshener.

In a video going viral, a cook is seen pouring chocolate sauce on a sizzling platter and placing a cube of brownie on it. He then adds a scoop of mint green ice-cream and – here’s the twist – tops it with a mitha pan filled with assorted sweets.

Pan and Browny Combo. Only from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/ggXwGURFS1 — raman (@Dhuandhaar) November 9, 2021

According to the user @Dhuandhaar, the video is from a food joint in Ahmedabad. Creators of the special dessert soon identified themselves by commenting on the post, asking those interested to try out the dish at Carnival Food Park in the city.

The post mostly left netizens unsure of the combination, with some even accusing the makers of ruining both brownies and paan for them. Nevertheless, there did seem to be a few takers for the unique treat. In fact, one person pointed out that they have seen worse combos like Oreo Pakodas.

