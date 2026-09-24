Earn nothing? Pay nothing: 81-year-old Ahmedabad doctor charges patients based on their monthly income

What if the amount you pay for a doctor’s consultation depended on how much you earn?
An 81-year-old ENT surgeon in Ahmedabad, Dr Nandlal Manseta, follows an unconventional fee system that allows patients to pay based on their income. Those with no income can consult him for free.
At his clinic, Manseta follows a simple sliding-scale model. Patients are not asked to submit income certificates or any other documents. Instead, the fee is decided on the basis of what they earn, with patients depositing the amount in a small donation box at the clinic.
According to the fee chart displayed at the clinic, someone earning Rs 1,000 pays Rs 10 for a consultation, while a monthly income of Rs 10,000 corresponds to a Rs 100 fee. Those earning Rs 1 lakh pay Rs 1,000. For patients with no income, the consultation is free.
Manseta follows this practice as part of his effort to give back to society. His approach is rooted in the belief that a person’s financial situation should not prevent them from seeking medical care.
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The doctor has also spoken about how support from society and the government played an important role in his own journey. He now tries to pay it forward.
The Better India recently shared Manseta’s story on social media. An overlay on the post featured one of his quotes: “If a patient’s income is zero, the fee is zero too.”
The story has since sparked a strong response online, with several users praising the doctor for making consultations more accessible.
“What a relief to patients who can’t afford to pay, but have Doctors like him who believe in treating patients. God bless him,” one user wrote.
“The ones with max income act the most privilidged don’t pay and create more fuss also,” another commented.
“Best thing is written below ‘no income proof needed’. Honesty is contagious,” a third user said.
“Even thousands of patients surgery were funded by manseta sir foundation,” another person shared.