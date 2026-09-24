Earn nothing? Pay nothing: 81-year-old Ahmedabad doctor charges patients based on their monthly income

Manseta follows this practice as part of his effort to give back to society.

What if the amount you pay for a doctor’s consultation depended on how much you earn?

An 81-year-old ENT surgeon in Ahmedabad, Dr Nandlal Manseta, follows an unconventional fee system that allows patients to pay based on their income. Those with no income can consult him for free.

At his clinic, Manseta follows a simple sliding-scale model. Patients are not asked to submit income certificates or any other documents. Instead, the fee is decided on the basis of what they earn, with patients depositing the amount in a small donation box at the clinic.

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According to the fee chart displayed at the clinic, someone earning Rs 1,000 pays Rs 10 for a consultation, while a monthly income of Rs 10,000 corresponds to a Rs 100 fee. Those earning Rs 1 lakh pay Rs 1,000. For patients with no income, the consultation is free.