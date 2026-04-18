At 66, Ahmedabad man with ‘stable life’ turns Blinkit delivery partner, completes 10,000+ orders to travel the world

Thakordas decided to become a Blinkit delivery partner after spotting one in his neighbourhood

A 66-year-old man from Ahmedabad has caught the internet’s attention after his unconventional post-retirement routine came to light, sparking both praise and concern. Dinesh Mahant Thakordas, who previously worked as a clerk at a life insurance company for 26 years, had already established a “stable life”. With his three children settled and no pressing financial responsibilities, retirement could have easily meant slowing down.

Instead, he chose a different path.

As per a post shared by News Algebra (NewsAlgebraIND) on X, Thakordas decided to become a Blinkit delivery partner after spotting one in his neighbourhood. What began out of curiosity gradually turned into a steady routine. Over the last two years, he has completed an impressive 10,220 deliveries.