At 66, Ahmedabad man with ‘stable life’ turns Blinkit delivery partner, completes 10,000+ orders to travel the world

A 66-year-old man from Ahmedabad has caught the internet’s attention after his unconventional post-retirement routine came to light, sparking both praise and concern. Dinesh Mahant Thakordas, who previously worked as a clerk at a life insurance company for 26 years, had already established a “stable life”. With his three children settled and no pressing financial responsibilities, retirement could have easily meant slowing down.
Instead, he chose a different path.
As per a post shared by News Algebra (NewsAlgebraIND) on X, Thakordas decided to become a Blinkit delivery partner after spotting one in his neighbourhood. What began out of curiosity gradually turned into a steady routine. Over the last two years, he has completed an impressive 10,220 deliveries.
His day begins early. He wakes up at 5 am and reaches a nearby “dark store” by 6 am. He typically works until around 11.30 am, after which he decides whether to continue or call it a day. Interestingly, the money he earns isn’t used for daily expenses. Instead, he saves it to fund his travels—visiting new cities, states, and even countries. Reflecting on his outlook, Thakordas said, “Experience is the greatest school master.”
A 66-year-old retired clerk from Ahmedabad is delivering on Blinkit, and he has no plans to stop.
Dinesh Mahant Thakordas spent 26 years at a life insurance company, raised a family, and built a stable life. He and his wife have three children, all well-settled. With no… pic.twitter.com/iUZ6WENJv1
— News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) April 17, 2026
The story quickly went viral, drawing a wide spectrum of reactions online—ranging from admiration to concern, along with some comparisons to younger generations.
One user wrote, “I am truly amazed by the professional work ethics by our older generation, the guys wear formal and proper dresscode given by company. a thing I resonate with.”
Another user commented, “Respect to this 66-year-old uncle! Still hustling deliveries at 5 AM not for money, but to travel and stay active. True inspiration, age is just a number when you’ve got that energy.”
A third person added, “The real wealth here isn’t money – it’s the freedom to keep moving, keep working, and keep living life by choice.”
However, not everyone saw it the same way. Some expressed concern about the physical strain. “Honestly i think one should just stop this after reaching a certain age. Too much pressure on your body can be bad for health and can cause future pile up of hospital bills,” a comment reads.
Disclaimer: This story is shared for informational purposes and reflects an individual’s personal journey of staying active post-retirement. While staying mobile can be beneficial, please consider your physical health and consult a professional before starting any high-exertion routines, especially in later years.