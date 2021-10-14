Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Mauka Mauka ad campaign returns

Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, has left netizens amused after bringing back the ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad campaign.

Launched in 2015, the iconic campaign was introduced by the sports channels to promote the Cricket World Cup. Initially planned as a standalone commercial for India and Pakistan, the popularity after the release of the first ad prompted the channel to come up with more similar advertisements.

And now, ahead of the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan on October 24, the channel has brought back the commercial with a humorous twist.

The one minute video begins with a man in a Pakistan cricket jersey walking into his friend’s electronic store with the box of crackers to buy a big television set to watch the T20 World Cup series.

However, his friend, who is a supporter of the Indian team, shows him two TV sets and adds that he could break one after his team loses. The camera then pans of the television screen where a 2012 clip of the man breaking his tv screen after India’s win is being shown.

Watch the video here:

Naya #MaukaMauka, naya offer – #Buy1Break1Free! 😉 Are you ready to #LiveTheGame in #INDvPAK? ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2021 | Oct 24 | Broadcast starts: 7 PM, Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/MNsOql9cjO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 13, 2021

The earlier advert featured a Pakistani cricket fan, who bought a box of firecrackers back in 1992 to celebrate the country’s win against India but was unable to use them as India never lost to Pakistan in T20 World Cup games or the 50-over World Cup matches.

Watch the ad here:

Since being shared online, the video shared on Twitter had garnered over one lakh views on the microblogging website.