Ahead of Christmas, Goa cops turn Santa for lawbreakers, give them sweets

While people around the world are busy preparing for Christmas, cops in Goa came up with an innovative way to blend the festive season with traffic rules.

Dressed as Santa Claus and adorning white beard, two policemen were seen handing out sweets to traffic violators. They also held placards informing people about the importance of wearing a helmet.

Pictures of the heartwarming gesture were shared by the official account of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. “Christmas is here. #Goa Traffic Cops turn 🎅, penalize traffic violators by offering them sweets,” he tweeted.

Christmas is here. #Goa Traffic Cops turn 🎅, penalize traffic violators by offering them sweets. pic.twitter.com/lkoDU1hpXi — CMO Goa (@goacm) December 24, 2019

However, this is not the first time cops taken assistance from a fictional character. Earlier this year, the Traffic police in Bengaluru took help from ‘Yamaraja’, the God of death, to warn motorists not following traffic rules.

Bengaluru: Man dressed as Lord Yamraj(god of death) intercepted bikers without helmets as part of Traffic Police’s campaign to spread road safety awareness in the city. (10.7.18) pic.twitter.com/3swQipLIH5 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

