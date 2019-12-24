Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Ahead of Christmas, Goa cops turn Santa for lawbreakers, give them sweets

However, this is not the first time cops taken assistance from a fictional character. Earlier this year, the Traffic police in Bengaluru took help from ‘Yamaraja’, the God of death, to warn motorists not following traffic rules.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 24, 2019 8:12:16 pm
christmas, x'mas, Goa, Goa cops turn santa for Christmas, Santa Claus, Pictures of the heartwarming gesture were shared by the official account of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

While people around the world are busy preparing for Christmas, cops in Goa came up with an innovative way to blend the festive season with traffic rules.

ALSO READ | Watch: Virat Kohli turns Santa for kids at Kolkata shelter home 

Dressed as Santa Claus and adorning white beard, two policemen were seen handing out sweets to traffic violators. They also held placards informing people about the importance of wearing a helmet.

Pictures of the heartwarming gesture were shared by the official account of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. “Christmas is here. #Goa Traffic Cops turn 🎅, penalize traffic violators by offering them sweets,” he tweeted.

However, this is not the first time cops taken assistance from a fictional character. Earlier this year, the Traffic police in Bengaluru took help from ‘Yamaraja’, the God of death, to warn motorists not following traffic rules.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement