Now, Bengaluru traffic police deploys ‘Lord Ganesha’ to drive home message of road safety

Dressed as Lord Ganesha, a man handed out free helmets and roses to riders. (Source: Rajajinagar TR PS/ Twitter) Dressed as Lord Ganesha, a man handed out free helmets and roses to riders. (Source: Rajajinagar TR PS/ Twitter)

In yet another innovative campaign for road safety, Bengaluru traffic police took help from the God to convey an important message. Well, not an divine intervention. After their previously successful venture involving ‘Yamraja’, the traffic police this time took help from Lord Ganesh to make citizen realise the importance of a helmet.

Dressed as the Hindu God, one man distributed helmets among riders, warning them how fatal it can be without a guard for their head. With roses in hand, the man dressed as Ganesh handed over helmets to riders travelling in the area under the Rajajnagar Traffic control.

Invoking the lord, they reminded how near death can be if rules are not obeyed.

#Conducted Traffic awareness program #”protect you head or End of dead”#Rajajinagara entrance pic.twitter.com/K6VYL9wjtc — RAJAJINAGR TR PS (@RJnagarTr) July 25, 2018

The cops have adopted many such innovative ideas to make people follow traffic rules and take road safety seriously. The cops also became performers earlier this week and participated in street plays winning hearts of not only the locals but also of Netizens online.

Demonstration of street play on eve of Traffic awareness month. pic.twitter.com/TuKxY8IC1k — High Grounds Traffic (@HighGroundstrf) July 26, 2018

Earlier this month, a theatre artist was appointed to play the role of Yamaraja and remind people of wary consequences. The man, Veeresh Muttinamath, was also‏ felicitated on Friday for his contribution and rewarded with Rs 10,000.

