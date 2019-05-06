After video with daughter goes viral, cop says hope perception about police changes

A week ago, a heartbreaking video of a daughter trying to stop her father – a police constable – from going on duty went viral on the internet. The 1.24-minute video shared by IGP Bhubaneswar Arun Bothra on Twitter has over 3. 19 lakh views apart from over 32,000 likes.

Advertising

In the video, the crying child clutching onto the father’s leg trying to stop him from going to work. “The video touched my heart when I saw it on a WhatsApp group,” Bothra told The Indian Express over the phone. The IGP had tweeted the video with the message: “This is the toughest part of the police job.”

Talking to The Indian Express, the constable in the video, 31-year-old Mukesh Kumar, said he hopes the video will change the perception of the public towards the police officers. ” “As a policeman, there is no problem in going to election duties but it hurts when the people use abusive language for policemen,” says head constable

This is the toughest part of the police job. Due to long and erratic duty hours most of the police officers have to face this situation. Do watch. pic.twitter.com/aDOVpVZ879 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) April 28, 2019

The video was clicked by Mukesh’s wife Pooja Soni. “When I was going for duty on Friday morning, my daughter Falak insisted that I stay home. My wife made all efforts to persuade her but she was not willing to leave me. Then my wife captured the moment on a phone. When my friends saw the video, they requested me to share it and later it went viral on Whatsapp groups and Facebook,” says Mukesh Kumar.

Mukesh is a head constable in the 4th battalion of Haryana Police’s Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB). He is currently posted at Manesar in Gurugram district but has spent months on election duty and training courses during the past one year.

Advertising

Haryana IGP Hanif Qureshi said the video represents the picture of all policemen in the country but insists that the Haryana Police has made a provision of mandatory weekly off for the policemen

Despite efforts by the authorities, the job of a police officer seems tough. For instance, Mukesh, along with other soldiers of the battalion remained in Tripura from February 1 to March 10, 2018, then he spent six months for his promotion (head constable) course at Madhuban (Karnal), then he again went to Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for election duties apart from joining duties for civic body polls at Yamunanagar in December. Later in December-January, he took 25 days earned leave before going for a two-month course for a heavy vehicle driving course at Madhuban as per his own wish.