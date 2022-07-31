After video of rare black tiger goes viral, digital illustration of the big cat surfaces online

After a video featuring a rare black tiger did the rounds on social media, a digital illustration of the black striped cat has surfaced online. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan has retweeted the digital illustration.

Shared by graphic designer Sudarshan Shaw, the illustration shows the pseudo-melanistic tiger walking through a forest while another tiger is seen resting on the other side. “Digital illustration of a pseudo-melanistic tiger from Similipal National park, Odisha. Folk representation done for a scientific paper by NCBS. #blacktiger #pseudomelanistictiger #tiger #similipal #odisha,” tweeted Shaw.

The clip showing one such tiger marking its territory was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda two days ago. “Tigers are symbol of sustainability of India’s forests… Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day. From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool. Kudos,” Nanda posted.

Kaswan tweeted that the rare tigers were first officially discovered at the Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha in 2007. Explaining the black stripes on the animal, the officer said that they were caused by a rare genetic mutation and was found in a very small population.

The black tigers of #India. Do you know there are pseudo- melanistic tigers found in Simlipal. They are due to genetic mutation & highly rare. @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/oEMCqRYKiF — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 30, 2022

According to a study conducted by a team of scientists from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru, a single genetic mutation in these tigers led the black stripes to broaden or spread into the tawny background. The rare pattern variant, distinguished by broadened and fused stripes, is known as pseudo-melanism. It is different from melanism, a condition characterised by unusually high deposition of melanin, a dark pigment. The genetic variations may occur spontaneously, but not frequently.

Since 2007, pseudo-melanistic tigers have been camera-trapped repeatedly in Simlipal. Before that, a confirmed record of a pseudo-melanistic tigress was reported in 1993 after a tribal youth killed it in self-defence.

In 2018, three out of eight tigers in Simlipal turned out to be black. They were also born in captivity in three zoos in India – Nandankanan (Bhubaneswar), Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Chennai) and Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park (Ranchi).