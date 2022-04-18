scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
After Umran Malik’s triple wicket maiden, Shashi Tharoor tweet caps it all

The 22-year-old Umran Malik was first noticed when he bowled the fastest ball in IPL history last year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 18, 2022 5:43:48 pm
Umran Malik, Umran Malik IP 2022, Umran Malik history 3 wickets in maiden over, Umran Malik Hyderabad Sunrisers, Indian ExpressUmran Malik hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

Umran Malik, who is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, made history Sunday after he took three wickets in a maiden over during the final over of their match against Punjab Kings.

Cricket experts and lovers were in awe of Malik’s skills after the match, which Sunrisers Hyderabad won by a margin of seven wickets thanks to the 22-year-old who took three wickets in the last over itself.

Before Malik, only three other cricketers—Irfan Pathan in 2008, Lasith Malinga in 2009, and Jaidev Unadkat in 2017—were able to achieve this rare feat. For those unfamiliar with cricket specific terms, a maiden over is an over in which no runs are scored.

Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor also commented on Malik’s performance. “We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik,” tweets Tharoor.

Malik first made news last year when he bowled the fastest ball in IPL history with a speed of 152.95 kph.

What makes Malik’s IPL success even more impressive is his humble beginnings. The Jammu and Kashmir resident had not even practised with a leather ball until 2017 when he was spotted by Randhir Singh Manhas, a coach at the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, who took him under his wing. Now, Malik is considered one of the most promising cricketers in India.

