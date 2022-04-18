After Umran Malik’s triple wicket maiden, Shashi Tharoor tweet caps it all

Umran Malik, who is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, made history Sunday after he took three wickets in a maiden over during the final over of their match against Punjab Kings.

Cricket experts and lovers were in awe of Malik’s skills after the match, which Sunrisers Hyderabad won by a margin of seven wickets thanks to the 22-year-old who took three wickets in the last over itself.

Before Malik, only three other cricketers—Irfan Pathan in 2008, Lasith Malinga in 2009, and Jaidev Unadkat in 2017—were able to achieve this rare feat. For those unfamiliar with cricket specific terms, a maiden over is an over in which no runs are scored.

Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor also commented on Malik’s performance. “We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik,” tweets Tharoor.

We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik https://t.co/T7yLb1JapM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 17, 2022

What a lovely story #UmranMalik is. Was a tennis ball player till 2018-19 until Abdul Samad asked #SRH if he could come over as a net bowler. He is still so raw and so thrilling. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 17, 2022

Terrific bowling by #UmranMalik , exiciting to see what real pace can do to any batsman! The future for pacers in India looks bright! #SRHvsPBKS — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 17, 2022

A triple wicket maiden for a final over is an outstanding effort from young Umran Malik. Skills and raw pace and great execution is gold stuff.#PBKSvSRH — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 17, 2022

Abdul Rashid, Umran Malik’s father, who runs a fruit shop in Jammu Kashmir “Yes my son has become a household name across the country but that doesn’t mean that I will stop working.” #IPL #UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/KtyrYu6g8P — Cricket insect (@Cricket__insect) April 17, 2022

Stumps were flying, catches being taken and there was a lot of pace courtesy Umran Malik! Not a run scored in the final over of the innings and Malik ends up with figures of 4/28 🔥🔥#PBKSvSRH #TATAIPL #Umranmalik #Cricket #JammuExpress pic.twitter.com/z242QL3K1Y — Choudhary Furqan Mehboob (@ch__furqan) April 17, 2022

What an unbelievable spell full of raw pace #UmranMalik 🔥👏 Take a bow young man 👍 By far probably the best ever over in IPL pic.twitter.com/nxZdBQyOVv — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 17, 2022

Malik first made news last year when he bowled the fastest ball in IPL history with a speed of 152.95 kph.

What makes Malik’s IPL success even more impressive is his humble beginnings. The Jammu and Kashmir resident had not even practised with a leather ball until 2017 when he was spotted by Randhir Singh Manhas, a coach at the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, who took him under his wing. Now, Malik is considered one of the most promising cricketers in India.