Sunday, June 27, 2021
After #TwitterCrush, memes on flirting flood the social media app

The 'if flirting is...' trend saw people make memes about their lack of flirting skills, using hilariously mismatched combinations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2021 6:17:00 pm
flirting memes, if flirting is, flirting on Twitter, flirting tweets, flirting twitter memes, flirting, can't flirt, twitter memes, trending news, Indian Express newsThis comes after yesterday's #Twittercrush trend.

If social interactions are ‘the’ Goa trip, lockdowns are Indian parents, making sure flirting has moved largely to the realm of social media. Thus, while yesterday’s Twitter trend was #Twittercrush, for Twitterati who could confess their feelings to their crushes, today’s trend is for everyone who feels they could be more adept in the art of talking to the special someone.

Twitter has been having a field day today as netizens make memes about failing at flirting. The trend is ‘if flirting is…’, comparing flirting to everyday items and incidents that are polar opposites of each other. These memes mention hilariously mismatched combinations, such as studying and online classes, humanities and science students, etc. Dating apps such as Tinder also joined the fun.

Here, take a look at some of these hilarious tweets below:

Last week, Twitterati joked about their crushes and significant others not getting the hint, using the ‘What more hints do you want?‘ trend.

