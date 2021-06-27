After #TwitterCrush, memes on flirting flood the social media app

This comes after yesterday's #Twittercrush trend.

If social interactions are ‘the’ Goa trip, lockdowns are Indian parents, making sure flirting has moved largely to the realm of social media. Thus, while yesterday’s Twitter trend was #Twittercrush, for Twitterati who could confess their feelings to their crushes, today’s trend is for everyone who feels they could be more adept in the art of talking to the special someone.

Twitter has been having a field day today as netizens make memes about failing at flirting. The trend is ‘if flirting is…’, comparing flirting to everyday items and incidents that are polar opposites of each other. These memes mention hilariously mismatched combinations, such as studying and online classes, humanities and science students, etc. Dating apps such as Tinder also joined the fun.

Here, take a look at some of these hilarious tweets below:

If flirting is being poetic, then I’m pic.twitter.com/E7RBrJaPqg — Shirin Sharma (@highonsaudade) June 26, 2021

If flirting is empty roads, then I am Bengaluru. — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) June 26, 2021

If flirting is a song, I am Tony Kakkar. — Avika❤ (@chyra_rishma) June 26, 2021

if flirting is brooklyn nine-nine, then i am gina linetti. — A 🍸 (@thamjaayaaraadu) June 26, 2021

If flirting is a lot of work, then I’m pic.twitter.com/afbmGPNz8D — Shirin Sharma (@highonsaudade) June 26, 2021

if flirting is ipl trophy, then i am RCB. — harshita (@aiyoharsh) June 26, 2021

If flirting is knowledge, then I’m pic.twitter.com/U58HpOPZCS — Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) June 26, 2021

If flirting is an art then I’m a science student 🙂 — Divya Mishra (@Bhakt_mhakal_ki) June 26, 2021

If flirting is driving skill, then I am selmon bhoi https://t.co/fnGxEJ1AtT — Yash Sonar♠️ (@Yash_sonar__) June 26, 2021

If flirting is comedy then I’m new episodes of Tmkoc. — Ojash🖤 (@confused_ojash) June 26, 2021

If flirting is children privacy then i m indian parents — A A Y U S H I🥀 (@iyouseeee) June 26, 2021

if flirting is sending memes, then I’m the one they follow private pages for — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) June 27, 2021

If flirting is “planning trips” then I’m Goa. — Swastika✨ (@swastika0015) June 27, 2021

If flirting is cricket world cup, then I’m South Africa https://t.co/gBWYbacZxz — thezoomstudios (@TheZoomStudios) June 27, 2021

If flirting is minding my own business, then i’m

Relatives!!! — Avani Vyas (@avanivyass) June 27, 2021

If flirting is going out with friends,then I’m parents permission — কৌশিক 🇮🇳 (@the_memer_kid_) June 27, 2021

If flirting is studies, then I am online classes. — Kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) June 26, 2021

Last week, Twitterati joked about their crushes and significant others not getting the hint, using the ‘What more hints do you want?‘ trend.