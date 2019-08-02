Kerala Police gets an official TikTok account, gets over 1 lakh followers in two days

With thousands of followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Kerala police now has an account on TikTok, the short video sharing app.

The police force has seen multiple social awareness campaigns strike gold on social media platforms. And the decision to expand their social media presence was announced by the Kerala Police on their official Facebook handle.

The Kerala Police has over 8,900 followers on Twitter and over 49,000 on Instagram. The Kerala Police’s official Facebook handle presently is the most liked and followed police department on Facebook. The TikTok account has already got 1.5 lakh followers in just two days.

TikTok India also officially welcomed the Kerala Police on Twitter and said their presence on will inspire millions of youth to learn from the bravery and diligence that inspire the nation.

സ്വാഗതം!

We welcome @TheKeralaPolice to TikTok. Your presence on TikTok will help inspire millions of youth to learn from the bravery & diligence that inspires the nation.

Follow their official TikTok account: https://t.co/oYbyvjfsDG — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) July 31, 2019

Incidentally, the Kerala Police’s presence on social media comes even as other police forces have imposed curbs on the use of TikTok.

Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha recently issued a circular saying that police personnel, even if not on duty or in uniform, should abide by the code of conduct deemed appropriate for them as a member of the police force. The circular came after TikTok videos of at least five police personnel from Gujarat surfaced last week, becoming a hot topic of debate even as action was taken against four of them.