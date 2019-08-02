Toggle Menu
Kerala Police gets an official TikTok account, gets over 1 lakh followers in two dayshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/after-twitter-facebook-and-instagram-kerala-police-set-to-conquer-tik-tok-5872627/

Kerala Police gets an official TikTok account, gets over 1 lakh followers in two days

The Kerala Police's official Facebook handle presently is the most liked and followed police department on Facebook. The TikTok account has already got 1.5 lakh followers in just two days.

Tik-Tok, Kerala police in Tik-Tok, Kerala Police, Social awareness, campaigns, Kerala police trending, Indian Express news, latest news
In an attempt to strike a chord with the commoners and erase the line of fear, they have blessed the lip-singing app with their presence. (Source: TikTok/Kerala Police)

With thousands of followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Kerala police now has an account on TikTok, the short video sharing app.

The police force has seen multiple social awareness campaigns strike gold on social media platforms. And the decision to expand their social media presence was announced by the Kerala Police on their official Facebook handle.

The Kerala Police has over 8,900 followers on Twitter and over 49,000 on Instagram. The Kerala Police’s official Facebook handle presently is the most liked and followed police department on Facebook. The TikTok account has already got 1.5 lakh followers in just two days.

Read in Malayalam 

TikTok India also officially welcomed the Kerala Police on Twitter and said their presence on will inspire millions of youth to learn from the bravery and diligence that inspire the nation.

Incidentally, the Kerala Police’s presence on social media comes even as other police forces have imposed curbs on the use of TikTok.

Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha recently issued a circular saying that police personnel, even if not on duty or in uniform, should abide by the code of conduct deemed appropriate for them as a member of the police force. The circular came after TikTok videos of at least five police personnel from Gujarat surfaced last week, becoming a hot topic of debate even as action was taken against four of them.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Vadodara cop wades through neck-deep water to rescue infant, wins hearts online
2 Man from right wing group covers eyes on seeing Muslim anchor, sparks outrage online
3 Russian students stage robbery in cafe with fake rifle, get detained by police