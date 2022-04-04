After tweeting about a couple on a bike, Anand Mahindra is accused of ‘glorifying poverty’

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, often shares stories of people who overcome hardships in their lives through innovative solutions.

However, in one of his Twitter posts that he shared Sunday, he has been accused of glorifying poverty.

In the post, Mahindra shares a photo in which a couple can be seen riding a bike with a load of chairs and mats stacked and stuffed over the two-wheeler. Mahindra captioned tweeted, “Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday”

Some saw the picture through the lens of jugaad (improvisation) and appreciated the resourcefulness of the people shown in the picture. Echoing this sentiment a person commented, “Indians have always believed in “juggad” but they turn out to be great inventors ahead, never underestimate them.”

Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday pic.twitter.com/3A0tHk6IoM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 3, 2022

@anandmahindra sir, Here is Ultra Max Pro It happens only in India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/87gPLNtQ5v — 𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐥 🇮🇳 (@CmayashDharewal) April 3, 2022

Indians have always believed in “juggad” but they turn out to be great inventors ahead, never underestimate them. https://t.co/bH63V3n7QW — NV Sir (@NVSirOfficial) April 4, 2022

Anand really knows how to dive into treasure trove of such brilliant memes. Now, which company and model is this bike? Surely a winner USP…. till the time cops delve deep into Motor Vehicle Rules 😀 — Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) April 3, 2022

TVS Motors should be proud of their XL & XL super, which still are the choices of many street vendors and small traders in Tamilnadu. pic.twitter.com/WlhJPx3ldn — Ethirajan Srinivasan 🇮🇳🚩 (@Ethirajans) April 3, 2022

However, many pointed out how people from lower-income groups are forced to employ risky solutions because they do not have any other option. Therefore, they said that instead of glorifying the steps taken due to helplessness, one should question the reason behind the person’s inability to use proper products or services to get their work done.

You saw the 2 wheeler. You saw the cargo. You noticed the high volume. You calculated the area. You couldn’t see the humans. — Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) April 3, 2022

You can release an yearly calendar on poverty porn. — Anu Mittal (@anushakunmittal) April 4, 2022

Ye Anand Mahindra ka twitter kaun handle karta hai bhai?https://t.co/UOzzAqy3y8 pic.twitter.com/i7Y7NhqUU2 — SahuCar (@sahucar) April 4, 2022

He always used to sit on high chair and romanticize the poor ppl livelihoods. Thats how he kills the time may be. https://t.co/3XUUDqgvnh — மு.தமிழரசன் (@summairupavun) April 4, 2022

Because 90% of India’s population can’t afford 4-wheelers.

I would request you to try the same. Don’t glorify poverty, moron. https://t.co/cgeHhM4MRl — Maneesha Goel (@GoelManeesha) April 4, 2022

India makes most two wheelers because most of the people can’t afford better and more comfortable means, because their share of resources are accumulated and hoarded by capitalists like YOU. https://t.co/ODRcdYFSHt — Shobhit (@shobhit43i) April 4, 2022

Some people also accused the billionaire of promoting “poverty porn”. “India makes most two-wheelers because most of the people can’t afford better and more comfortable means, because their share of resources are accumulated and hoarded by capitalists like YOU,” a Twitter user commented. While another remarked, “You can release an yearly calendar on poverty porn.”

Mahindra is yet to respond to the charges.