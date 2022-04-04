scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 04, 2022
Must Read

After tweeting about a couple on a bike, Anand Mahindra is accused of ‘glorifying poverty’

The post has gathered over one lakh likes

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 4, 2022 6:09:02 pm
Anand Mahindra accused of poverty porn, Poverty porn Anand Mahindra, poverty port, jugaad, Indian ExpressAccording to Macmillan Dictionary, poverty porn refers to “programmes and articles about poverty and poor people that do not address the issues behind the poverty but present it as a form of entertainment”.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, often shares stories of people who overcome hardships in their lives through innovative solutions.

However, in one of his Twitter posts that he shared Sunday, he has been accused of glorifying poverty.

ALSO READ |Anand Mahindra posts inspiring video, motivates netizens to overcome the ‘impossible’

In the post, Mahindra shares a photo in which a couple can be seen riding a bike with a load of chairs and mats stacked and stuffed over the two-wheeler. Mahindra captioned tweeted, “Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Some saw the picture through the lens of jugaad (improvisation) and appreciated the resourcefulness of the people shown in the picture. Echoing this sentiment a person commented, “Indians have always believed in “juggad” but they turn out to be great inventors ahead, never underestimate them.”

However, many pointed out how people from lower-income groups are forced to employ risky solutions because they do not have any other option. Therefore, they said that instead of glorifying the steps taken due to helplessness, one should question the reason behind the person’s inability to use proper products or services to get their work done.

Some people also accused the billionaire of promoting “poverty porn”. “India makes most two-wheelers because most of the people can’t afford better and more comfortable means, because their share of resources are accumulated and hoarded by capitalists like YOU,” a Twitter user commented. While another remarked, “You can release an yearly calendar on poverty porn.”

Mahindra is yet to respond to the charges.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 04: Latest News

Advertisement