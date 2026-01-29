After Sonmarg, a massive avalanche hit Warwan valley in Jammu and Kashmir; video goes viral

Officials have advised residents to stay away from avalanche-prone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 02:15 PM IST
The footage captures the dramatic moment when the avalanche hits the area, swiping away any property in its wayThe footage captures the dramatic moment when the avalanche hits the area, swiping away any property in its way (Image source: @CaptainGhazi/X)
A day after an avalanche hit Sonmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, another massive avalanche struck the remote Warwan valley in Kishtwar district on Wednesday, sparking fear among residents and tourists.

Preliminary reports state that the avalanche descended from a higher altitude amid heavy snowfall in the valley. According to NDTV, no damage to property and life has been recorded. However, officials advised residents to stay away from avalanche-prone areas.

A video has captured the dramatic moment when the avalanche hit the area, swiping away any property in its way.

Watch it here:

At 10.12 pm on Tuesday, a powerful avalanche hit the well-known tourist hub of Sonamarg. According to officials, the avalanche sent a huge mass of snow rushing towards nearby houses and hotels. CCTV visuals from the area showed the snow moving rapidly and swallowing buildings along its route.
Despite the intensity of the events and their significant impact, no injuries or deaths were reported in either location, officials confirmed.

These avalanches are part of an ongoing spell of harsh weather across Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last two days, higher reaches of the region have received fresh snowfall, while lower areas have witnessed rainfall, leading to widespread disruption.

In Kashmir, heavy snowfall forced the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the valley’s main surface link. Flight operations at Srinagar airport were also suspended, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded.

According to National Geographic, a snow avalanche begins when an unstable amount of snow breaks from a slope. As it moves downhill, the broken mass of snow picks up speed, threatening lives and damaging property. It can travel faster than 320 kilometres per hour.

 

