After #SareeTwitter, Mumbai Police triggers social media trend with #KhakiTwitter

Mumbai Police social media team, which rarely misses a chance to be a part of viral trends online, has yet again jumped on the bandwagon of the ongoing #SareeTwitter trend that has women sharing pictures of themselves draped in their favourite saree. However, they have done so with a slight change to the hashtag while appreciating the police force.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Watch: Hero cop saves choking newborn after pulling over a speeding car

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Mumbai Police posted a photo of a cop along with a caption that read, “Khaki has its own charm, doesn’t it? #KhakiTwitter A shout out to all our police friends across the country, let’s share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter Do tag fellow officers, more the ‘Khakier.”

Khaki has its own charm, doesn’t it? #KhakiTwitter A shout out to all our police friends across the country, let’s share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter Do tag fellow officers, more the ‘Khakier’ pic.twitter.com/Lr2OU97o7Z — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2019

It did not take long for netizens to notice the tweet and share pictures of men in uniform along with the hashtag #KhakiTwitter.

Here’s my dad when he joined the Maharashtra Police as a probationer in 1985 :) This was followed by 30 yrs of service to our beloved @MumbaiPolice. Proud of our extended khaki family that works tireless come rain or shine #KhakiTwitter #KhakiSwag pic.twitter.com/SvYnjf6pYD — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 16, 2019

My son and his friends during Ravan Dahan last dussera in Vadodara— with one of their super heroes. @ourvadodara @Vadcitypolice pic.twitter.com/OcaZ0Kzn0y — Romesh Khandelwal (@RomeshKhandelw1) July 16, 2019