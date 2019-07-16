Toggle Menu
After #SareeTwitter, Mumbai Police triggers social media trend with #KhakiTwitter

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Mumbai Police posted a photo of a cop along with a caption that read, "Khaki has its own charm, doesn’t it? #KhakiTwitter."

It did not take long for netizens to notice the tweet and share pictures of men in uniform along with the hashtag #KhakiTwitter.

Mumbai Police social media team, which rarely misses a chance to be a part of viral trends online, has yet again jumped on the bandwagon of the ongoing #SareeTwitter trend that has women sharing pictures of themselves draped in their favourite saree. However, they have done so with a slight change to the hashtag while appreciating the police force.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Mumbai Police posted a photo of a cop along with a caption that read, “Khaki has its own charm, doesn’t it? #KhakiTwitter A shout out to all our police friends across the country, let’s share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter Do tag fellow officers, more the ‘Khakier.”

It did not take long for netizens to notice the tweet and share pictures of men in uniform along with the hashtag #KhakiTwitter.

