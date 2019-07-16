After #SareeTwitter, Mumbai Police triggers social media trend with #KhakiTwitter

Mumbai Police social media team, which rarely misses a chance to be a part of viral trends online, has yet again jumped on the bandwagon of the ongoing #SareeTwitter trend that has women sharing pictures of themselves draped in their favourite saree. However, they have done so with a slight change to the hashtag while appreciating the police force.
Taking to Twitter, the official account of Mumbai Police posted a photo of a cop along with a caption that read, “Khaki has its own charm, doesn’t it? #KhakiTwitter A shout out to all our police friends across the country, let’s share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter Do tag fellow officers, more the ‘Khakier.”
A shout out to all our police friends across the country, let’s share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter Do tag fellow officers, more the ‘Khakier’ pic.twitter.com/Lr2OU97o7Z
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2019
It did not take long for netizens to notice the tweet and share pictures of men in uniform along with the hashtag #KhakiTwitter.
Here’s my dad when he joined the Maharashtra Police as a probationer in 1985 :) This was followed by 30 yrs of service to our beloved @MumbaiPolice. Proud of our extended khaki family that works tireless come rain or shine #KhakiTwitter #KhakiSwag pic.twitter.com/SvYnjf6pYD
— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 16, 2019
Since we are at it. #KhakiTwitter pic.twitter.com/ZiYm4XupAu
— ✒️ (@Jat_Guy) July 16, 2019
My son and his friends during Ravan Dahan last dussera in Vadodara— with one of their super heroes. @ourvadodara @Vadcitypolice pic.twitter.com/OcaZ0Kzn0y
— Romesh Khandelwal (@RomeshKhandelw1) July 16, 2019
Here’s mine #KhakiTwitter & please avoid the #JCBkikhudai 😅 pic.twitter.com/xcq7y07qka
— Nikhil (@ni13x) July 16, 2019
KhakhiSwag, I like it . Way to go ! 😊
— vidya (@Vidyavikasmohan) July 16, 2019
आपला भाऊ @NISHANTTHOKE #khakitwitter https://t.co/C98p9enzVD pic.twitter.com/v5CHKc48oc
— कि₹ण खंडागळे पाटिल♠️ 🇮🇳 (@kiran4288) July 16, 2019
खाकी आहे तर सर्व बाकी आहे. #KhakiTwitter @AbadCityPolice @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/RGRKlJ2QUa
— Mansur Shaha (@mansur_shaha) July 16, 2019
#KhakiSwag #KhakiTwitter 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/krTAh4NOvh
— ÄK (@AnujTha93160995) July 16, 2019