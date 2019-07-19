After #SareeTwitter, #BeardTwitter takes over social media

After the #SareeTwitter, the latest addition to the long list of viral hashtags on Twitter is the #BeardTwitter. Men are sharing their pictures with the beard using the hashtag. A host of celebrities joined the bandwagon. But it is not clear as to how or who started the trend.

Advertising

ALSO READ | After #SareeTwitter, Mumbai Police triggers social media trend with #KhakiTwitter

One of the first people to join the trend was Congress national spokesperson and politician Sanjay Jha, who shared his picture, in which he can be seen sporting a beard and wrote, “#beardtwitter? Well, time to join the party, I guess.”

Here’s a look at how users have reacted to it:

Alright Indian tweeple. This is my entry for #beardtwitter #SuitTwitter and #SareeTwitter all in one pic. Leave me alone!! pic.twitter.com/zYxqltoyZK — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) July 18, 2019

Guys wear a suit to look important, I grew a beard.#beardtwitter pic.twitter.com/ly3Dz08mvd — Ujwal Nayak (@ChalBeta_PatPat) July 18, 2019

I m not in the line of #SareeTwitter but i m in the line of #beardtwitter pic.twitter.com/3aHkygeUuP — Nitin Mudgal (@imnitinmudgal) July 18, 2019