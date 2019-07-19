After #SareeTwitter, #BeardTwitter takes over social media

After the #SareeTwitter, the latest addition to the long list of viral hashtags on Twitter is the #BeardTwitter. Men are sharing their pictures with the beard using the hashtag. A host of celebrities joined the bandwagon. But it is not clear as to how or who started the trend.
ALSO READ | After #SareeTwitter, Mumbai Police triggers social media trend with #KhakiTwitter
One of the first people to join the trend was Congress national spokesperson and politician Sanjay Jha, who shared his picture, in which he can be seen sporting a beard and wrote, “#beardtwitter? Well, time to join the party, I guess.”
Here’s a look at how users have reacted to it:
#beardtwitter ? Well, time to join the party, I guess. pic.twitter.com/v161rBbkT7
— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 17, 2019
Alright Indian tweeple. This is my entry for #beardtwitter #SuitTwitter and #SareeTwitter all in one pic. Leave me alone!! pic.twitter.com/zYxqltoyZK
— karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) July 18, 2019
Hmmmm #beardtwitter pic.twitter.com/4HK54vJLMX
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 17, 2019
Guys wear a suit to look important, I grew a beard.#beardtwitter pic.twitter.com/ly3Dz08mvd
— Ujwal Nayak (@ChalBeta_PatPat) July 18, 2019
I m not in the line of #SareeTwitter but i m in the line of #beardtwitter pic.twitter.com/3aHkygeUuP
— Nitin Mudgal (@imnitinmudgal) July 18, 2019
Any man can start a beard… A true man never finishes one.#beardtwitter pic.twitter.com/DhZebh8DjH
— Ujwal Nayak (@ChalBeta_PatPat) July 18, 2019