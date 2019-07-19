After #SareeTwitter, #BeardTwitter takes over social media

Toggle Menu
After the #SareeTwitter, the latest addition to the long list of viral hashtags on Twitter is the #BeardTwitter.

Just like the #SareeTwitter for women, Indian men are making their ways to get famous with the #BeardTwitter. take a look at it

After the #SareeTwitter, the latest addition to the long list of viral hashtags on Twitter is the #BeardTwitter. Men are sharing their pictures with the beard using the hashtag. A host of celebrities joined the bandwagon. But it is not clear as to how or who started the trend.

One of the first people to join the trend was Congress national spokesperson and politician Sanjay Jha, who shared his picture, in which he can be seen sporting a beard and wrote, “#beardtwitter? Well, time to join the party, I guess.”

Here’s a look at how users have reacted to it:

