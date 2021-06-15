scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
‘Physically distance like Srikant Tiwari’: Covid-19 handle delivers public health advisory, Family Man style

It seems Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari is just the man to get a message across. The government handle sharing Covid-19 updates used a Family Man 2 meme to deliver an awareness message.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2021 7:40:43 pm
family man memes, the family man show memes, Srikant Tiwari, Srikant Tiwari memes, the family man, family man amazon prime memes, chellam sir memes, twitter memes, trending news, Indian Express newsThe image is a photo of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, wearing a mask.

The second season of The Family Man has been the source of a hilarious meme fest for days now. From Twitter handles of police departments across the country to the various government departments, it seems everyone wants to be in on the fun. And now, the official Government of India Twitter handle for Covid-19 updates has found just the way to get its message across, thanks to Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari.

In their latest post, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s Covid-19 news handle tweeted a public health advisory, featuring a meme from the popular thrillers series. The account advised people to continue wearing masks and following Covid-19 protocols post-vaccination.

“Even after getting both the doses, Srikant wears a mask and maintains physical distance,” read the caption of the post. The image featured Srikant Tiwari, the protagonist of the show played by Manoj Bajpayee, wearing a face mask. The scene has Srikant responding to his annoying boss in the show.

The post was noticed by many on the microblogging website, who appreciated the efforts of the ministry for encouraging people to stay vigilant about the virus.

The Family Man follows Srikant Tiwari, an agent who is a part of an anti-terrorism task force. Post the release of the second season, desi users had tweeted humorous memes of a particular screengrab featuring Bajpayee from the show using the trending hashtag #MemeTheFamilyMan.

