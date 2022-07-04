scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
After ‘Kaali’ poster sparks outrage online, filmmaker asks to use #loveyouLeenamanimekalai

The 'Kaali' poster sparked outrage online with many demanding her arrest, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 4, 2022 3:41:48 pm
Leena Manimekalai, Kaali, arrest Leena Manimekalai, Kaali film, Kaali poster row, indian expressThe poster tweeted last Saturday shows a woman dressed as the Hindu Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag representing the LGBT community in her hand.

Independent filmmaker Leena Manimekalai drew flak online days after she tweeted the poster of her latest documentary Kaali. The poster tweeted last Saturday shows a woman dressed as the Hindu Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag representing the LGBT community in her hand.

The Kaali poster sparked outrage online with many demanding her arrest, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments. Soon, #Arrestleenamanimekalai started trending on Twitter.

Following the reaction on social media, Canada-based Manimekalai urged users to use the hashtag “love you Leena manimekalai” instead of “#arrest Leena manimekalai”. “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening, when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don’t put the hashtag ‘arrest Leena manimekalai’ and put the hashtag ‘love you Leena manimekalai'” read the filmmaker’s tweet, roughly translated from Tamil, on Monday.

“I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it,” she added in another tweet in Tamil.

Kaali was first screened during Rhythms of Canada, a week-long festival celebrating multiculturalism, at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto last weekend. “Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film – today at @AgaKhanMuseu as part of its “Rhythms of Canada”@YorkuAMPD @TorontoMet @YorkUFGS Feeling pumped with my CREW,” she tweeted.

Manimekalai, who belongs to the Maharajapuram village in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar, has internationally acclaimed films Madathi and Sengadal the Dead Sea to her credit.

