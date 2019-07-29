After hotel fined for charging GST on fruit, people go bananas with memes

Netizens are still going bananas over two over-priced fruits served by a Chandigarh hotel after actor-director Rahul Bose’s video went viral. After his compliant took social media by storm, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar ordered an investigation into the matter. Finding the hotel guilty of incorrectly applying GST on fresh fruits, a fine of Rs 25,000 imposed on JW Marriott by Excise and Taxation Department for violation of section 11 of CGST (illegal collection of tax on an exempted item) in the matter.

After Bose was asked to pay a whopping Rs 442.50, a three-member team constituted by the excise and taxation department on Thursday visited the hotel in Sector 35 of Chandigarh and seized all the relevant records.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

The news of the hotel being fined triggered a series of jokes and memes online, with even official handles of police forces joining in. While some did observe that the issue is now done and dusted, others thanked the Mr and Mrs Iyer actor for bringing the issue into the limelight.

The matter is being blown out of proportion and the antagonist @RahulBose1 has got the (un)due publicity that he was looking for. Secondly, if the matter is pertaining to excess GST charged by @JWMarriott Chandigarh than Rahul’s tweet needs to be applaused. Jay Ho. https://t.co/dB1u5RAmQn — Nippam Shah (@nippamshah) July 29, 2019

Rahul Bose should get atleast 10% for reporting it to GST Dept, though unknowingly. https://t.co/DCgV4EAmKW — Atul Bajaj (@bajajatul) July 29, 2019

Big hotels charging for no reason should be fined and would request all guest of five star hotels to keep a tab not a issue of some rupees a wrong is a wrong and will always be wrong https://t.co/Nbid3PPXA7 — Aashutosh (@Ashutos74209708) July 29, 2019

Rahul Bose after JW Marriott got 300$ bill aka fine😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GVHIx7JRSg — Deadpool (@Deadpool___8) July 28, 2019

*JW Marriott fined Rs 25,000 for illegal tax on two bananas Rahul Bose Ordered* Rahul Bose : pic.twitter.com/eXZvyL8t4u — Adarsh ❤️ (@AdarshdvN) July 28, 2019

JW Marriott staff’s dress pic.twitter.com/4MCMEXCXJh — M o h s i n (@m_cccxcii) July 27, 2019

Rare pic of served Banana pic.twitter.com/3fFrQKLLjO — Dhinchak Chota Don (@choga_don) July 27, 2019

if rahul bose and detective roy from dhamaal ganged up against jw marriott chandigarh pic.twitter.com/PqyFHRrqah — Nikhil (@niquotein) July 27, 2019

Marriott’s New Year messsge for Rahul Bose pic.twitter.com/gsCBWSyzeQ — Abhi (@AbhishekGureja) July 27, 2019

Excise and taxation department to JW Marriott hotel : pic.twitter.com/jQTJfU1hJd — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) July 27, 2019

While sources in the hotel management justified that a five-star hotel (where room rent is Rs 7,500 and above per night) can charge 18 per cent tax on the sale of an item, GST experts said that as per law, fresh fruits are not taxable at all and as per law, tax is to be charged only on a taxable item.

According to chapter 803/ HSN, bananas, including plantains, fresh or dried, come under zero tax rate and are exempted.

The Chandigarh Advisor has also ordered an inspection of all hotels and restaurants in the city to check if they were charging citizens for tax-free items.