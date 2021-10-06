With Jio network down, netizens use memes to complain

October 6, 2021 8:07:27 pm
Just days after many around the world faced difficulty in accessing Facebook-owned services such as WhatsApp and Instagram due to an outage faced by the company, Reliance Jio users reported issues with the network, and yet again, some took to Twitter to share their grievances.
According to users, Jio continued to show “no service” for several hours. As per Downdetector, over 4,000 users complained about Jio network issues with 40 per cent experiencing no signal.
Soon, #JioDown began trending on the microblogging website, and many took this opportunity to share hilarious memes and jokes online. While some tweeted memes featuring the reactions of Jio users facing a no network situation, others shared images depicting reactions of other internet service providers. Here, take a look at some of the many shared online:
#jiodown Jio Users Right now:- pic.twitter.com/tiBGmqkHcc
— Harish Jakhar (@iharishjakhar) October 6, 2021
#jiodown
Me who Airtel user : pic.twitter.com/FPiWGVeeCi
— viratian.boi18🇮🇳👑 (@Viratko66401481) October 6, 2021
#Jiodown started trending..#VI , #Airtel , #BSNL users be like.. “Ha ..Ha ..down hai, down hai” pic.twitter.com/OqrMoNmS0V
— Veeresh Bandi (@veeresh_bandi) October 6, 2021
Reliance Jio network down
Me :#Jiodown pic.twitter.com/tpAdfHkFaa
— Pankaj Vyas (@pankaj_pvt) October 6, 2021
Meanwhile coworkers using WiFi in coworking space.#Jiodown #coworkingspace #coworking @Area52_IN pic.twitter.com/764iIc2Hvi
— Area 52 (@Area52_IN) October 6, 2021
Mean while Airtel & Vi user🤣
@reliancejio#Jiodown pic.twitter.com/SlelJ84vTX
— shubhAm bAjAj (@shubhambajaj_26) October 6, 2021
Meanwhile Airtel owner : pic.twitter.com/w8UDmeiey5
— Daljeet Singh (@daljeet701) October 6, 2021
After watching Insta , whatsapp and Facebook down .
Jio be like :- #jiodown #jio #jiodead #Jiodown pic.twitter.com/IJntG41Akf
— Kripesh Kumar (@kripakripesh) October 6, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-