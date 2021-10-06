scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
With Jio network down, netizens use memes to complain

Soon, #JioDown began trending on the microblogging website and many took this opportunity to share hilarious memes and jokes online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 6, 2021 8:07:27 pm
Many users took to Twitter to share their grievances.

Just days after many around the world faced difficulty in accessing Facebook-owned services such as WhatsApp and Instagram due to an outage faced by the company, Reliance Jio users reported issues with the network, and yet again, some took to Twitter to share their grievances.

According to users, Jio continued to show “no service” for several hours. As per Downdetector, over 4,000 users complained about Jio network issues with 40 per cent experiencing no signal.

Soon, #JioDown began trending on the microblogging website, and many took this opportunity to share hilarious memes and jokes online. While some tweeted memes featuring the reactions of Jio users facing a no network situation, others shared images depicting reactions of other internet service providers. Here, take a look at some of the many shared online:

