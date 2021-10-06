With Jio network down, netizens use memes to complain

Just days after many around the world faced difficulty in accessing Facebook-owned services such as WhatsApp and Instagram due to an outage faced by the company, Reliance Jio users reported issues with the network, and yet again, some took to Twitter to share their grievances.

According to users, Jio continued to show “no service” for several hours. As per Downdetector, over 4,000 users complained about Jio network issues with 40 per cent experiencing no signal.

ALSO READ | Meme claiming Bobby Deol fixed FB, WhatsApp outage leaves netizens amused

Soon, #JioDown began trending on the microblogging website, and many took this opportunity to share hilarious memes and jokes online. While some tweeted memes featuring the reactions of Jio users facing a no network situation, others shared images depicting reactions of other internet service providers. Here, take a look at some of the many shared online: