After India’s ignominious exit from T20 World Cup, fans find solace in memes

India suffered an embarrassing exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as they were trounced by England by 10 wickets in the semi-final at the Adelaide Oval Thursday. India’s ignominious defeat as they failed to take a single wicket crushed the dreams of millions of fans who were anticipating a dream final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

England won the toss and decided to bowl first in the crucial encounter. Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli smashed 50s to take India to 168/6 in 20 overs. However, India’s bowlers had an off-day as the England openers, captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, made 80 and 86 runs respectively for an unbeaten 170-run opening stand to take the team through. They chased the target in only 16 overs.

The crushing defeat rubbed salt in the wounds of Indian fans who were anticipating a mouth-watering clash against Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After India’s ouster from the tournament, netizens took to sharing memes to overcome their disappointment and found solace in humour.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif poked fun at India as he reminded fans of India’s defeat to the country in last year’s T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan had won the match by 10 wickets as they chased 152.

The Guinness World Records also tweeted about the India-England match.

Easiest run chase in history? 👀#INDvsENG — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 10, 2022

Below are some of the funniest tweets by fans after India’s exit from the T20 World Cup.

Me deleting all the memes which I made for Ind v Pak final. pic.twitter.com/vM0nZprv8r — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 10, 2022

Me as an indian cricket fan right now: #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/B0dt0Y65La — Nomish Mehta (@nkmehta_says) November 10, 2022

England will now take on Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday to be played at the MCG.