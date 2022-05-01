scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 01, 2022
After filter coffee, Chennai artist wows netizens with Maggi painting

The painting is so real that even the brand could not take its eye of it and commented on the post.

May 1, 2022 9:00:29 am
May 1, 2022 9:00:29 am
real looking filter coffee painting, photograph like painting, maggi painting looks like photo, indian express, viral newsA painting of a Maggi packet by a Chennai artist has left many impressed online. (Source: VforVendakka_/Twitter, File)

If you are active on social media, there are high chances you’ve come across a post that looks like a simple photograph of a filter coffee but on closer inspection, it turns out to be a painting. Now, the artist is back and has managed to create a buzz yet again — this time with an image of a packet of Maggi. The drawing was so perfect that even the brand was blown away.

Varuna Shreethar from Chennai, Tamil Nadu broke the internet with her captivating digital art when people noticed it was not shot on camera but painted by someone. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the 21-year-old artist shared an old painting of India’s favourite instant noodles.

Much like her previous post, the signature yellow packaging of the Nestle product with a bowl of the 2-minute noodle looked exactly like the packs we see in shops or at home.

Take a look at the painting here:

Soon, as the post started getting some traction, Maggi India too noticed and joined the conversation. “This picture has surely taken our ‘Dil’ (heart),” the food company wrote, adding “keep showing the #maggilove”.

Touched by the company’s comment, the young artist replied: “Maggi is my most favourite food since I was a little kid, living for this full circle moment [sic]”.

Earlier talking to indianexpress.com about her style, she had explained that she incorporates “hyperrealism with impressionism” in her art and added “that’s why I leave the texture so raw in the paintings.”

“My intention is not to replicate a photograph. That’s what cameras are there for, I wanted to create a painting that resembles something you love so much,” she added.

