Woman gets words from late father’s letter stitched on wedding veil: ‘From my heart to yours…’

Wedding outfit holds a very special place in the hearts of every bride. However, for one woman, it became means to pay tribute to her dad’s memory as she got her late father’s words embroidered on it. Now, a video explaining the bride’s thoughts are going viral, leaving many teary-eyed online.

Recently, bride Suvanya tied a knot with beau Aman Kalra at Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan. Sadly, her father was not around on her special day as he passed away in May 2021. However, she found a way to make him a part of the ceremony, by including words from her father’s letters on her wedding ensemble.

Looking every bit regal in a dark red lehenga, the 27-year-old woman from Gurugram, made heads turn with her simple yet chic look. However, her outfit was anything but ordinary, as her long tulle veil had words that read, “from my heart to yours,” in her father’s handwriting.

Created by designer Sunaina Khera, the bride told indianexpress.com, the words were chosen from a very special letter, penned down by her father in 2020 on the occasion of her birthday. “It was also my father’s commission day in the Army, so the date became so much more important,” the bride said about her wedding date, December 13.

Stressing, once again, how the letter has a special place in her heart, the newlywed added: “He wrote the same letter thrice using different inks, as he wasn’t sure of which one I would prefer.”

The bride, who has the original letter framed, also disclosed how emotional her father was when he saw it. “He wouldn’t stop saying ‘is this that good, do you like it so much?’, with tears in his eyes.”

Asked what was the reaction of her family members seeing her thoughtful gesture, the woman said no one really knew about it before they saw the lehenga. “It was personal,” she said.

“We barely talk about our feelings around papa because this one is too heavy, but I know everyone loved the idea,” the bride said, adding that the thought of not having her father with her on one of the most important days in her life was tough.

The bride admitted that although she hasn’t had “the courage to read the whole letter again, since he passed,” but somehow, the words made his presence felt.

“I stare at it often and read bits that catch my eye but not the whole thing yet. I hope to, I know I will,” she said dubbing it her “most precious thing in the world”.

Many brides on social media reached out to her saying her gesture pulled at their heartstrings, with many saying it was a beautiful way to honour her father.

Of late, personalised wordings on wedding attires have become a common trend from many celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Patralekhaa choosing to customise their veils with phrases that hold a special meaning.