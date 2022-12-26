After elephants, IAS officer seeks life lessons from tigers

The tiger, India’s national animal, is one of the most majestic-looking wild animals. The big cats rule not just the jungles but also the culture of the Indian subcontinent.

Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer who is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government’s forest department, shared a video that captured the beauty of tigers. The video was shot by famous wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung.

While sharing this video, Sahu listed a number of lessons that she learned from tigers. She wrote, “New year lessons to learn from Tigers: 1. Be unique & your own person, 2.Walk as if you own the world, 3. Agility power & courage for survival, 4. Eat only when hungry, never kill to show off power, 4. Patience, perseverance pays. Pl add more. Film-by @shaazjung for TN #NewYearLessons”.

New year lessons to learn from Tigers

1. Be unique & your own person

2.Walk as if you own the world

3.Agility power & courage for survival

4. Eat only when hungry, never kill to show off power

4.Patience,perseverance pays

Pl add more. Film-by @shaazjung for TN #NewYearLessons pic.twitter.com/tj7IcNrcRl — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 26, 2022

Commenting on Sahu’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “They never attack you if they are not hungry or look at you as a threat. They’re happy in their own World. One must never follow them or try to go too close. They’re the wild ones, and not your house pet.”

Another person wrote, “Tiger is the most majestic animal. Heard from many forest officials, Tigers are basically shy animals. Tigers are so beautiful.”

A few days ago, Sahu made a similar Twitter post in which she shared mesmerising videos of elephants and shared profound and innocuous life lessons she learnt from the behaviour of elephants.