scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

After elephants, IAS officer seeks life lessons from tigers

India has 70 per cent of the world’s tiger population.

Supriya Sahu IAS officer, Tigers in Tamil Nadu, Viral tiger videos, wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung, lessons from tiger, viral tweets, indian express

The tiger, India’s national animal, is one of the most majestic-looking wild animals. The big cats rule not just the jungles but also the culture of the Indian subcontinent.

Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer who is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government’s forest department, shared a video that captured the beauty of tigers. The video was shot by famous wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung.

ALSO READ |Bikers get a lucky escape as they encounter a tiger on the road

While sharing this video, Sahu listed a number of lessons that she learned from tigers. She wrote, “New year lessons to learn from Tigers: 1. Be unique & your own person, 2.Walk as if you own the world, 3. Agility power & courage for survival, 4. Eat only when hungry, never kill to show off power, 4. Patience, perseverance pays. Pl add more. Film-by @shaazjung for TN #NewYearLessons”.

Commenting on Sahu’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “They never attack you if they are not hungry or look at you as a threat. They’re happy in their own World. One must never follow them or try to go too close. They’re the wild ones, and not your house pet.”

Another person wrote, “Tiger is the most majestic animal. Heard from many forest officials, Tigers are basically shy animals. Tigers are so beautiful.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers

A few days ago, Sahu made a similar Twitter post in which she shared mesmerising videos of elephants and shared profound and innocuous life lessons she learnt from the behaviour of elephants.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 02:31:57 pm
Next Story

Row over Allama Iqbal song in Bareilly school: I hold this book, this poet, as my lodestar. Will you declare me anti-national?

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close