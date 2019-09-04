Bengaluru artist’s ‘moon-walk’ video forces authorities to repair road

Authorities in Bengaluru swung into action after a video of an ‘astronaut’ moonwalking on crater-sized potholes took social media by storm. To draw the attention of the public and civic authorities, Karnataka’s famous visual artist, Baadal Nanjundaswamy, shot a video on a road with potholes, that featured the ‘moon walk’ by popular theatre actor Poornachandra Mysore’.

A day after the video went viral, Nanjundaswamy shared images and photos to show “work in progress” at the city’s Herohalli road, where he had shot the video.

“Thank you, people, for such an overwhelming response and support! [sic],” the artist tweeted sharing visuals from the site that showed undergoing repair works. “Quick and prompt response from @BBMP. Thank you very much @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR and Mr. Prabhakar, CE RR Nagar who is overlooking on the ground currently,” he added.

Thank you people for such a overwhelming response and support! ♥️♥️♥️🙏🙏 Work in progress.. Quick and prompt response from @BBMP. Thank you very much @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR and Mr. Prabhakar, CE RR Nagar who is overlooking on ground currently. pic.twitter.com/clgoLAIKzU — baadal nanjundaswamy (@baadalvirus) September 3, 2019

People on the internet were delighted by the prompt action taken for his efforts and lauded him for the selfless act. Also, many others suggested him to carry out the same thing in various parts of the city to get the roads fixed as soon as possible. Not just Bengaluru, people from other cities too quipped to seek his assistance to drew attention of the civic authorities.

As the video clocked nearly 2 million views on Facebook and another 1.3 million on Twitter, with widely being circulated even on WhatsApp, authorities couldn’t ignore the issue. Bengaluru civic body spokesperson LB Suresh told news agency IANS that they have filled the potholes flagged by the artist “Under the supervision of our chief engineer S Prabhakar, the potholes on Tunganagar main road have been filled. We responded at the earliest to the artist’s complaint,” he said.

Talking to indianexpress.com about the project earlier, Nanjundaswamy said he did not “anticipate the visuals will have such uncanny resemblance.” Asked if he expects a similar outcome this time around, Nanjundaswamy had said he was “hopeful”.