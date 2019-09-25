11-year-old astronaut ‘moonwalks’ on streets of Mangalore and this is why

Following the footsteps of Baadal Nanjundaswamy, the street artist who dressed up an actor as an astronaut to draw the attention of Bengaluru civic bodies to the problem of potholes, an 11-year-old did her bit of “moonwalk” on the streets of Mangalore to highlight a similar issue.

Advertising

Dressed up as an astronaut, Adlin D’Silva slowly walked over the large-sized potholes near the central vegetable market in the city, calling attention to the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) for urgent repair of roads damaged due to heavy rains.

The Class VI student often joins her father Ajoy D’Silva to raise awareness about various civic issues and the excitement in her was palpable after her video went viral on social media.

The video was initially shared on the Facebook page ‘MCC civic group’ — a non-political group that raises awareness about civic issues. The video was shot by the group’s co-founder Arjun Mascarenhas to highlight the plight of roads across the city.

Advertising

“I follow Baadal and I took his idea because the road conditions across the city are the same if not worse than Bengaluru,” he told the indianexpress.com

While the authorities in Bengaluru were quick to repair the road after the clip of the ‘astronaut’ generated a buzz on social media, the Mangalore civic body is yet to respond to the complaints of the residents, Mascarenhas claimed.

However, to further their cause and highlight the negligence and lacklustre attitude of the civic authorities, the group will be holding a silent protest outside the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) office on September 26.

Adlin is not the only youngster inspired by Nanjundaswamy’s quirky idea. Nia C Govind, a lower kindergarten student, had also dressed up as an astronaut and walked on the pothole-ridden roads in the city. His video went viral on YouTube and prompted the authorities to fix the road.