After ban on TikTok, content creators ask fans to support them on Instagram, YouTube

Many popular content creators on the app decided to follow the government’s order and move out of the platform. Many popular content creators on the app decided to follow the government’s order and move out of the platform.

After the government of India announced Monday night that 59 Chinese apps were being banned it created a huge buzz online, particularly over the end of TikTok. Most popular Indian content creators on the platform have since urged their followers to “remain connected” and to follow them on other platforms like Instagram and YouTube where they have a presence.

A few hours after the announcement was made, many TikTok content creators updated their bio to share their handles on Instagram and YouTube. While some said they were already sharing their TikTok videos on other platforms and were using the app to create videos, others said they have started new pages to keep in touch with followers.

Following the ban, the app was removed from Google Play store and Apple App store. However, for users who already have the app, its content is still available and videos can still be posted. (These are alternatives to 59 Chinese apps banned in India)

Many posted farewell videos on the platform, thanking fans for their “love and support”. Some said they agreed with the government’s move and will delete their account from the app. The hashtags #TikTokban and #ByeTikTok featured in many videos whose creators said would be their last one on the platform.

However, celebrity accounts on the app including Shilpa Shetty, Neha Kakkar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshkmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez haven’t reacted to the ban yet. Many followers of the Bollywood celebrities requested them to “lead by example” and delete their content from the platform.

In response to the government decision, TikTok said it has been invited to meet with government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.

Since its launch, TikTok has been embroiled in controversies regarding content and security concerns. However, the ByteDance-owned app has emerged as one of the most popular in the country, especially among non-English speaking creators and audiences. After drawing flak, the app even partnered with academicians, NGOs and even law enforcement agencies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd