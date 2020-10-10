After Baba Ka Dhaba, video of a chaat wala in Agra goes viral; netizens respond generously

The food blogger said all donations received will be handed out to the stall owner. (Source: a_tastetour/ Instagram)

After an overwhelming response to call for help for the owner of a small dhaba in Delhi facing a financial crisis, a similar appeal to support a chaat stall owner in Agra is now going viral. Netizens across social media platform are now pledging their support to help the business of the 90-year-old man.

Popular food blogger Dhanishtha (@a_tastetour) recently shared a video featuring a chaat wala from the UP town selling kanji badas for nearly 40 years whose business took a hit in the coronavirus lockdown. “Because of this pandemic he gets to earn only ₹250-₹300 in a day,” the blogger wrote on Instagram sharing his story.

Saying that he puts up his stall everyday in Professors Colony, Kamla Nagar in Agra, near Desire Bakery, the blogger informed he is there everyday from 5:30 pm onwards, urging locals to drop by.

The blogger’s efforts paid off, as many people visited the elderly man within a few hours of the post and some celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhaskar, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub among others also sharing it online.

As many wanted to help the elderly man and asked for bank details, the woman shared her own number and promised all donations will be handed over to the stall owner.

Many including celebrities asked people in the city to drop by and help boost his business once again. Many residents who have been his customers for long vouched for his dishes. “I am from agra and seeing him from my childhood. And believe me , no one can beat the taste what uncle ji makes. Awesome. And, we have to support him also,” wrote one user.

Others on the internet said how there are many such small business in need of help at the moment and everyone should join the #vocalforLocal initiative.

Guys Can you all do your magic again?? And show your love to help this #KaanjiBadeWala uncle in #Agra the way you did for #BabaKaDaba! Please🙏 I count on you! Share this as much as you can!!!@ApnaDalUP @ChetanChauhanCr https://t.co/W4cJEleBPA — Anita Chauhan (@anita_chauhan80) October 9, 2020

I am from agra and seeing him from my childhood. And believe me , no one can beat the taste what uncle ji makes. Awesome. And, we have to support him also.@anurag877 — Lucky Agarwal (@ca_luckyagl) October 10, 2020

I’m in F block Kamla Nagar… Enjoying his kanjee bade since last ten years… Taste is really awesome…! 😊💐💐💐💐👍 — Brijesh Nagar…….✋🕊️🕊️🕊️💘💘💘❣️ (@BrijeshNagar16) October 10, 2020

I’ll try to visit him, plus I love Kanje vade 😍 — • Kari • (@koberoi39) October 9, 2020

There are so many babas like him in delhi Ncr. Agar sabki help hone lagi to kya baat hai maza hi aajyega — AKKY (@tweetmeakky) October 10, 2020

If you look around you, you will find many such baba ka dhaba who need your help, no need to go to Delhi and Agra for it! Plz lend your support to small businesses while the Govt helps Adani Ambani. https://t.co/XwISbemEMt — 👩🏻‍⚕️💉 (@DrVW30) October 10, 2020

Another one! Common Agra, lets help this man too. I think #BabaKaDhaba should be extended to all such local,needy & lovely stalls across India…this should be a mass movement..looking forward to finding more such baba’s & Dhaba’s…#VocalForLocal #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/xL5zUIADxZ — Aroh Welankar (@ArohWelankar) October 10, 2020

Please visit this baba also if you are in Agra 🙏 Atma nirbhar Bharat.

Let’s help small vendors who rely on our support. This is the time ^ place to be generous. #BabaKaDhaba #BabaKaOnlineDhaba #BabaKaDhabha https://t.co/MAyl1dftkA — Shweta (@Shweta97303911) October 10, 2020

Earlier this week, a couple running ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar went viral after a tearful video of the owner moved many online. Delhiites rushed to help the dhaba make up for the losses and they even got support from brands like Zomato and PayTM.

