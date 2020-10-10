After Baba Ka Dhaba, video of a chaat wala in Agra goes viral; netizens respond generously

scorecardresearch
Saying that he puts up his stall everyday in Professors Colony, Kamla Nagar in Agra, the blogger informed he is there everyday from 5:30 pm onwards, urging locals to drop by.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 10, 2020 5:54:59 pm
baba ka dhaba, baba ka dhaba success story, agra chaat stall viral video, blogger video chaat stall agra, agra kande bada wala, arga chat stall viral video, indian expressThe food blogger said all donations received will be handed out to the stall owner. (Source: a_tastetour/ Instagram)

After an overwhelming response to call for help for the owner of a small dhaba in Delhi facing a financial crisis, a similar appeal to support a chaat stall owner in Agra is now going viral. Netizens across social media platform are now pledging their support to help the business of the 90-year-old man.

Popular food blogger Dhanishtha (@a_tastetour) recently shared a video featuring a chaat wala from the UP town selling kanji badas for nearly 40 years whose business took a hit in the coronavirus lockdown. “Because of this pandemic he gets to earn only ₹250-₹300 in a day,” the blogger wrote on Instagram sharing his story.

My kanji bada wale uncle 😁 He has been selling kanji badas for almost 40 years and as of today, he is 90 years old. Because of this pandemic he gets to earn only ₹250-₹300 in a day. His stall is in professors colony, Kamla nagar, Agra, near desire Bakery. I’ve been here earlier also and I hope you guys also come here, eat and help him as much as you can. You’ll find him here everyday, from 5:30pm. Also, if you know such places in Agra, DM me. I will try to meet and help them all and will tell everyone about them. All of us should help those in need. Start from your own area, your city and then see how it all changes and let’s try to highlight every story we are able to. #vocalforlocal #vocal #old #viral #supportlocal #foodvideo #viralvideos

The blogger’s efforts paid off, as many people visited the elderly man within a few hours of the post and some celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhaskar, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub among others also sharing it online.

The blogger shared a few updates on her Instagram stories.

As many wanted to help the elderly man and asked for bank details, the woman shared her own number and promised all donations will be handed over to the stall owner.

Many including celebrities asked people in the city to drop by and help boost his business once again. Many residents who have been his customers for long vouched for his dishes. “I am from agra and seeing him from my childhood. And believe me , no one can beat the taste what uncle ji makes. Awesome. And, we have to support him also,” wrote one user.

Others on the internet said how there are many such small business in need of help at the moment and everyone should join the #vocalforLocal initiative.

Earlier this week, a couple running ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar went viral after a tearful video of the owner moved many online. Delhiites rushed to help the dhaba make up for the losses and they even got support from brands like Zomato and PayTM.

