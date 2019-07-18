Toggle Menu
After Assam police, Rajasthan police’s witty tweet on drug haul leaves netizens in splits

The post received a lot of attention online, with many pointing out the similarity between Rajasthan Police's post with that of Assam Police. However, some also complimented the wit of the person behind the post.

“If you want them back contact us ASAP! Or else it’ll be lost forever. We promise free to stay and food at our expense! So hurry!” they tweeted.

Weeks after the Assam police had left netizens amused with their tongue-in-cheek humour after seizing a huge consignment of marijuana. Following the footstep of their northeastern colleagues, the Rajasthan Police too added a bit of humour in their post after their latest drug haul.

Inquiring if anyone lost their “Smack” — another name for heroin, the official handle of Rajasthan Police tweeted, “Oops! Did anyone lose their #Smack? If yes, we have them!”

The post received a lot of attention online, with many pointing out the similarity between Rajasthan Police’s post with that of Assam Police. However, some also complimented the wit of the person behind the post. Here are some of the many reactions.

