After Assam police, Rajasthan police’s witty tweet on drug haul leaves netizens in splits

Weeks after the Assam police had left netizens amused with their tongue-in-cheek humour after seizing a huge consignment of marijuana. Following the footstep of their northeastern colleagues, the Rajasthan Police too added a bit of humour in their post after their latest drug haul.

Advertising

ALSO READ | After #SareeTwitter, Mumbai Police triggers social media trend with #KhakiTwitter

Inquiring if anyone lost their “Smack” — another name for heroin, the official handle of Rajasthan Police tweeted, “Oops! Did anyone lose their #Smack? If yes, we have them!”

Oops! Did anyone lost their #Smack? If yes, we have them! If you want them back contact us ASAP! Or else it’ll be lost forever. We promise free stay & food at our expense! So hurry!@narcoticsbureau pic.twitter.com/GeeLvnxic0 — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) July 17, 2019

The post received a lot of attention online, with many pointing out the similarity between Rajasthan Police’s post with that of Assam Police. However, some also complimented the wit of the person behind the post. Here are some of the many reactions.

If they come for the smack, smack them so hard that they forget to take smack again. — R.S. Bains (@HerrBains) July 17, 2019

The one who tweeted must be a Tollywood fan.

Go ahead though! — Krittika Chauhan (@KrittikaChauhan) July 17, 2019

@assampolice you’ve got competition 😉

Who’s haul is the biggest by the way? Also whose quality could be better?

Any tasting sessions you allow? 😛😋😉😉https://t.co/2AOxZbE37P — Impatient Sidd (@ImpatientSidd) July 17, 2019

Tweet of the day. The person who wrote it ~ Salute. — $👌#6) (@2s010yel) July 17, 2019