After Ahmedabad, monolith mysteriously appears in Mumbai park

With metal monoliths popping up and vanishing at multiple locations around the world, it has left netizens in a frenzy online. While the first monolith in India was seen in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the second one was spotted by locals in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

People who went for their morning walk on Wednesday saw it at Joggers Park Bandra in Mumbai. The approximately 12-foot metallic column was placed exactly at the centre of the park and was cordoned off with multiple bags of saplings.

The spotting got a wider attention when Bandra Municipal Councillor, Asif Zakaria, took to Twitter to share a few images of the mysterious structure. “It’s here! Mysterious #monolith appeared in #Mumbai! Check it out at Joggers Park Bandra!” he tweeted. Adding that the shiny coloumn has numbers etched on its side, he added: “Let’s try & figure out what they mean”.

Excited about the new addition in the city, Zakaria added: “Don’t know how long it will be there but cant wait to get a picture with it!”

It’s here! Mysterious #monolith appeared in #Mumbai! Check it out at Joggers Park Bandra! It has numbers on side of it let’s try & figure out what they mean Don’t know how long it will be there but cant wait to get a picture with it! @mybmcWardHW @mybmc @AUThackeray @INCMumbai pic.twitter.com/x7FU6q5j1i — Asif Zakaria (@Asif_Zakaria) March 10, 2021

The monolith that appeared in Symphony Forest Park in the last week of 2020, too had numbers on it. The engravings on the sculpture were that of coordinates of notable National Parks across India as the monolith was installed to promote a conversation about the natural habitats and to encourage wildlife conservation.

However, after pulling crowds for two week, it disappeared like the rest of the metallic structures around the globe and was replaced with a sphere. Although, it’s not clear yet if the same artist is behind the Mumbai initiative, a similar approach in both the structures can’t be missed.

The first monolith was found in a remote canyon in Utah. Subsequently, similar sculptures were reported in around 30 countries including Romania, France, Poland, United Kingdom, and Colombia among others. On the internet, there are numerous theories about their origins and meanings of it but mystery hasn’t been resolved it.