Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

‘Looks more majestic than usual’: After a snowstorm, Niagara Falls partially freezes into a ‘winter wonderland’

Despite the low temperatures, tourists flock to Niagara Falls to see the 167 feet tall waterfall.

This winter, areas near New York are seeing record-breaking low temperatures and freak weather instances such as unexpected snow blizzards and storms. After one such chilling storm that took over Canada and the US Tuesday, Niagara Falls partially froze over.

Despite the low temperatures, tourists are continuing to flock to Niagara Falls to witness the movie-like landscape of the iconic waterfall. And the videos and photos of the partially frozen waterfall, which is 167 feet tall, are being widely circulated online.

On Wednesday, an aerial view captured by a drone camera showed how the whole area near the falls was covered in white and ice slabs were forming at the base of the waterfall. The heavy mist clouding over the falls gave it a mythical appearance.

ALSO READ |Excitement in the ‘mid-air’ as boiling water freezes in USA’s Montana. Watch video!

This video was shared online by Niagara Action (@NiagaraAction) and has over 83,000 views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Feels like a scene pulled from a Lord of the Rings movie.” Another person wrote, “Looks more majestic than usual. ”.

Niagara Falls, which is located between the borders of Canada and the US, is a collective name for the three waterfalls. The largest of the three is Horseshoe Falls, also known as Canadian Falls, which is located within the international border of the two countries. The smaller ones named American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls are within the US.

While ice forms in and around Niagara Falls every year, it rarely freezes completely. The only documented instance when the waterfalls ceased to flow completely was in March 1848.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 10:52 IST
