‘AC doonga, metro start karunga’: African student’s ‘3 Idiots’-style speech at AMU goes viral; sparks cheers

A memorable comic moment from 3 Idiots—where Chatur Ramalingam delivers his hilariously flawed speech—has found a fresh echo at Aligarh Muslim University, thanks to a viral student performance.
During a cultural event at Nadeem Tareen Hall on Tuesday night, an African student named Ayuba had the crowd in stitches with a lively Hindi speech that blended humour with clever mimicry. Drawing inspiration from the film’s iconic character, he delivered his lines in Romanised Hindi, capturing the same awkward-yet-funny tone that made the original scene so popular.
Taking on the role of a mock candidate for student secretary, Ayuba turned his speech into a playful campaign pitch filled with exaggerated promises. His confident stage presence and comic timing kept the audience hooked as he joked about solving hostel issues in the most over-the-top ways.
In the viral clip, he says, “Jaisa ki aap sabhi log jante hai… mai jhoothe promise nahi karunga. Aajkal bohot garmi hai, toh mai sabko AC doonga. Annexe me 5 AC lagayega. NT me swimming pool mai banaunga. NT se college bohot door hai… toh mai Metro start karunga (As you all know… I will not make false promises. These days it’s very hot, so I will give everyone air conditioning. I will install five ACs in the annexe. I will build a swimming pool in NT. NT is very far from the college… so I will start a metro).”
He adds, “Har floor pe washing machine hoga. Agar mai secretary bana toh NT me sabko 3 time chai milega (There will be a washing machine on every floor. And if I become secretary, everyone in NT will get tea three times a day).”
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The atmosphere quickly turned electric as students erupted into cheers, chanting “Ayyuba Zindabad!” while he carried on with his speech. Each new promise only added to the excitement, with the crowd growing louder and more animated by the minute.
Shared online with the caption “3 idiots Chattur copy,” the video quickly gained traction, with many applauding Ayuba’s effort to connect with the audience through humour and language.
Social media reactions ranged from amused to nostalgic. An Instagram user user joked, “He found the pulse of the Indians, Indian has trained him to be a politician in his own country.” Another wrote, “So funny also lowkey reminds us of a time when student voices actually mattered and AMUSU wasn’t just symbolic. Ayuba for PM.” A third quipped, “Bhai ko script kisne di? (Who gave the script to him)?” while someone else added, “3 times chai important.”
Disclaimer: This article covers a lighthearted cultural performance based on a fictional film character and viral social media content. The satirical promises and comedic mimicry are intended for entertainment purposes and do not constitute actual administrative plans or political representations.