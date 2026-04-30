‘AC doonga, metro start karunga’: African student’s ‘3 Idiots’-style speech at AMU goes viral; sparks cheers

During a cultural event at Nadeem Tareen Hall on Tuesday night, an African student named Ayuba had the crowd in stitches with a lively Hindi speech that blended humour with clever mimicry

A memorable comic moment from 3 Idiots—where Chatur Ramalingam delivers his hilariously flawed speech—has found a fresh echo at Aligarh Muslim University, thanks to a viral student performance.

During a cultural event at Nadeem Tareen Hall on Tuesday night, an African student named Ayuba had the crowd in stitches with a lively Hindi speech that blended humour with clever mimicry. Drawing inspiration from the film’s iconic character, he delivered his lines in Romanised Hindi, capturing the same awkward-yet-funny tone that made the original scene so popular.

Taking on the role of a mock candidate for student secretary, Ayuba turned his speech into a playful campaign pitch filled with exaggerated promises. His confident stage presence and comic timing kept the audience hooked as he joked about solving hostel issues in the most over-the-top ways.