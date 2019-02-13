Macaw to ‘dadi ki rajai’: How people reacted to Ranveer Singh’s latest outfits

Ranveer Singh is busy with the promotions for his upcoming film Gully Boy across the country, meeting fans and continuing to stun with his sartorial choices. Recently for the film’s promotion in New Delhi, the Befikre actor was spotted in two outfits that instantly sparked a debate on social media.

To deal with the cold in Delhi, Singh wore a blue and green puffy jacket with a hoodie and a red cap, that some said reminded them of Che Guevara. But the highlight were his multicoloured pants that reminded people of a quilt! The edgy look created for the promotional event also set meme-makers in motion. His square glasses also garnered some attention and some joked that the 3D glasses must be returned to theatres after a film.

Here are some of the reactions to the actor’s choice of outfit:

And while some compared his look to that of the mandarine duck, others couldn’t stop giving his photos meme-treatment. Sample these:

Zindagi Ranveer Singh ke wardrobe jaisi honi chaiye…but afsoos woh toh Abbas-Mastan ke wardrobe jaisi bann kar reh gayi hai. — Arjun (@Zoomfatak) February 13, 2019

Purani bedsheets se middle class log rajai ke cover banate hain, aur Ameer log pants. pic.twitter.com/nKdtLT9WHY — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 12, 2019

omg my grandma has that same quilt https://t.co/NgPh1c9emy — B (@BMARSHio) February 12, 2019

Me after purchasing royale pass in PUBG. https://t.co/4cfhe479rv — Les Misérables (@ultra_legend_) February 12, 2019

What a cross between Che Guevara and Bob Marley looks like : https://t.co/5y46cczH9D — Khurram (@RotiKholDeyo) February 12, 2019

Airline Assistant: Free baggage allowance is 30 kgs. Your baggage is 34 kgs. You’ve to pay for 4 kgs. Me: *wearing whatever is heavy from the bag and making it 30 kgs* pic.twitter.com/MJwHgIiZEa — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) February 12, 2019

Ranveer Singh as a duck. https://t.co/yRB03rJExu — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 12, 2019

This wasn’t the only look that got everyone talking online. The actor wore another motley outfit for the press breifing for the film along with his co-star Alia Bhatt. Some people thought it resembled the colours of a macaw!

Here’s how people reacted to it.

Whose parrot is this? https://t.co/uot0oNyjQ6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 12, 2019

When your parents throws you out of the house but you are a instagram model & want to pose for pictures :- pic.twitter.com/F8ImlsgWqS — Deepansh (@DhakkChampion) February 12, 2019

Jab apko zor sy aei ho aur washroom me koi aur ho 🙊 https://t.co/NLjfIQxhwd — Imran Khan’s Tiger (@PTIsTiger) February 12, 2019

Kingfisher tera bhai mil gya Chingfisher pic.twitter.com/kOl0qR4BBz — KrackJack🍪 (@simpleindiangrl) February 12, 2019