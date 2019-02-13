Toggle Menu
Macaw to ‘dadi ki rajai’: How people reacted to Ranveer Singh’s latest outfits

Beating the cold in Delhi, Singh was spotted donning a blue and green puffy jacket with a hoodie and a red cap, that reminded many of Che Guevara. But the highlight was his multicoloured pants that reminded people of applique & pieced quilt!

What a cross between Che Guevara and Bob Marley looks like! (Source: Ranveer Singh/ Twitter)

Ranveer Singh is busy with the promotions for his upcoming film Gully Boy across the country, meeting fans and continuing to stun with his sartorial choices. Recently for the film’s promotion in New Delhi, the Befikre actor was spotted in two outfits that instantly sparked a debate on social media.

To deal with the cold in Delhi, Singh wore a blue and green puffy jacket with a hoodie and a red cap, that some said reminded them of Che Guevara. But the highlight were his multicoloured pants that reminded people of a quilt! The edgy look created for the promotional event also set meme-makers in motion. His square glasses also garnered some attention and some joked that the 3D glasses must be returned to theatres after a film.

Here are some of the reactions to the actor’s choice of outfit:

And while some compared his look to that of the mandarine duck, others couldn’t stop giving his photos meme-treatment. Sample these:

This wasn’t the only look that got everyone talking online. The actor wore another motley outfit for the press breifing for the film along with his co-star Alia Bhatt. Some people thought it resembled the colours of a macaw!

Here’s how people reacted to it.

