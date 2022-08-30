scorecardresearch
African man and his son tie turbans before visiting Golden Temple in Amritsar, video wins hearts

Netizens loved the video of an African man who tied a turban before visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

African man, son, turbans, pagri, Golden Temple, Amritsar, Punjab, viral, trendingAn African man named Lawrence and his son Nyh tied turbans before visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Some people embrace the local culture and try to follow the customs when they visit a foreign country. An African man shared how he and his son tied turbans in Amritsar before visiting the Golden Temple and their video is winning hearts of netizens.

Eleise and Lawrence are a couple who loves to travel. They are currently in India and posting videos of their sojourn. Recently, they went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar where Lawrence and his son Nyh bought turbans.

Also Read |‘Some heroes wear turbans’: Sikh man sells fuel at a loss, thanks God for ability to help

The banner of Sardar Pagri House is seen at the beginning of the video. Then a Sikh man ties a maroon colour turban on Lawrence and a matching patka on his toddler son. “Getting a Pagri’s in Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted three days ago and it has received more than 9.96 lakh views so far. Netizens loved the video and appreciated them for embracing the local culture.

“That’s so adorable,” commented an Instagram user. “Very nice sardar Ji,” wrote another. “You look like a handsome sardar,” posted a third.

“This is too cute,” another individual said. “Absolutely love this. I had to look twice as I thought you were Asian. Lovely to see you embracing our culture and experiencing it all. Have the best time,” another netizen commented.

In another video, Lawrence is seen talking in Hindi with the local people of Mumbai. “African man shocks Mumbai locals by speaking fluent Hindi,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows Lawrence speaking to the local shopkeepers. A man compliments him for speaking “very good Hindi” in the video.

“Welcome to India, folks! Hope you have a great time,” commented a user. “Omg your hindi is good,” wrote another.

