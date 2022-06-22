‘Too beautiful’: Netizens can’t have enough of African American groom saying vows in Malayalam

True love transcends all barriers. And in a beautiful example, an African American man is melting hearts online after saying wedding vows in his bride’s native language—Malayalam. Now, the thoughtful moment has taken social media by storm.

Jenova Juliann Pryor and Danzel tied the knot recently in a beautiful ceremony in New Jersey in the United States. As the couple in their beautiful wedding attire sought blessings from all at the altar, a sweet moment left Jenova emotional. Danzel began to read his verse in English but soon switched to Malayalam, saying parts of his vows in the Indian language in a nod to Jenova’s heritage.

In a video shared by the bride on Instagram, the groom is not only seen reading the Malayalam words from his phone but also offering a translation for those who did not understand the language.

As Danzel spoke slowly professing his love to his bride, guests were heard cheering for him, while Jenova was seen wiping away her tears of joy.

“Njan ente bharyaye kandu pidichu. Ente nidhi kandu pidichu,” the man is heard saying carefully in Malayalam. He then translates it for others, “For no one who speaks Malayalam here, I just said ‘I’ve found my wife,”. He then goes on to say he has found his “treasure”.

“My husband learned and said part of his wedding vows in my native tongue, Malayalam. I cried so hard,” Jenova wrote.

As the video went viral, social media users not only appreciated Danzel’s thinking but also commended him over his pronunciation, with many arguing it is not easy to nail some of the words.

As people continued to share their love and blessings for the couple, many said it was wonderful to see how he went above and beyond to make their special day memorable.